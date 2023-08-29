DENVER , Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced that TTEC Digital has unveiled a new offering to help organizations more easily consume Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities. This offering, TTEC Digital Contact Center Intelligence powered by AWS, enables customers to add AI capabilities to their existing contact center infrastructure without technology replacements or major infrastructure upgrades.

CX Research firm Metrigy recently reported that less than one-third of organizations are leveraging a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) model, while the rest are under pressure to improve end-customer resolution through self-service or increased agent productivity through automation. Many of those capabilities are not available in legacy on-premises or managed architectures without expensive investments or upgrades.

TTEC Digital's Contact Center Intelligence integrates AWS's AI/ML technology, like natural language understanding (NLU), transcription, sentiment analysis, and more, into a clients existing contact center without committing to a full transformation. Every part of the contact center can benefit. End customers drive self-service resolution through channels like voice with intelligent IVRs. Agents realize productivity gains through automation of tasks like notetaking. Supervisors have visibility to real-time insights from customer interactions, including sentiment analysis. Even contact center managers see detailed trends through post-call analytics.

"TTEC Digital has a long, successful history of investing and integrating AI technology from AWS into our customer solutions," said Christian Wagner, global AWS vice president at TTEC Digital. "Contact Center Intelligence help brings world-class technology from Amazon and makes it available to all organizations, regardless of where they are at in their contact center journey."

TTEC Digital's Contact Center Intelligence uses AWS AI/ML services like Amazon Chime SDK, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Transcribe, Amazon Sagemaker, and Amazon Lex, and more. TTEC Digital has orchestrated more than 500 AWS CX engagements with more than 150 dedicated professionals.

