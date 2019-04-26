Gartner has released its Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH) (paywall), which it defines as "a technology that orchestrates a company’s communications with offers to customer segments across multiple channels. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, paid media and email. MMH capabilities also may extend to integrating marketing offers/leads with sales for execution in both B2B and B2C environments."

Gartner named SAS, Oracle, Adobe, IBM, Salesforce, SAP and Marketo as leaders in this space. SAS has the best "ability to execute," according to Gartner. Adobe was cited as the top vendor with "completeness of vision." Vendors included in this report needed to have at least $15 million in 2018 fiscal year revenue. "Marketers want MMH vendors with strong customer intelligence and analytics capabilities to improve the targeting, performance and measurement of their multichannel marketing strategies," wrote the report's authors.

In other customer experience software news ...

Squarespace Acquires Acuity Scheduling

Squarespace acquired Acuity Scheduling, which offers appointment scheduling and online booking management software. Squarespace has already integrated with Acuity's page building system. The buy will allow the companies to integrate product lines in the same they have done with commerce and marketing tools. Squarespace will continue to offer Acuity as both a standalone product and as one more deeply integrated with Squarespace.

Bidalgo Launches Post Attribution Asset-Level Data for Google App Campaigns

Bidalgo, a provider of ad automation software and services for app marketers, announced the launch of post attribution asset-level data (Asset HD) and AI-powered automation for Google App Campaigns. It is designed to give marketers access to reporting data down to the asset level to analyze creative performance and optimize campaigns accordingly.

RRD and Marketing Evolution Announce Alliance

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, announced it has entered into an agreement with Marketing Evolution, a provider of marketing measurement and optimization solutions. RRD will pair its customer insights with Marketing Evolution’s attribution and optimization capabilities. RRD will be able to provide clients with marketing attribution capabilities through Marketing Evolution’s decision-making platform. Marketing Evolution will get access to RRD’s analytic consulting resources and customer insight capabilities.

Instart and F5 Partner for Web Experiences

Instart, a web experience software provider, announced a partnership with F5 to deliver performance for a customer's web app, from the origin to the browser. Instart cloud services for application performance and control are designed to optimize website experiences. F5, a provider of multi-cloud application services, offers availability and performance solutions.

Terminus Expands Measurement and Engagement Capabilities

Terminus rolled out new features for its account-based platform. An account-centric measurement capability incorporates outbound and inbound activities into a single scorecard and reporting framework. Terminus also now provides digital advertising capabilities reaching audiences. The new capabilities also manage fraud concerns.

Blueshift Raises $15 Million

Blueshift, providers of a customer data activation platform, earned $15 million in Series B investment. This funding round is led by SoftBank Ventures Asia. Blueshift's previous investors, including Storm Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners, also participated in the Series B, which brings Blueshift's total financing to $30 million. Blueshift also announced that Josh Francia, who served previously as the VP of marketing at LendingTree, has joined the company as chief growth officer.

Snap Inc. Names Kenny Mitchell CMO

Snap Inc. announced Kenny Mitchell will join the company as CMO in June. Mitchell most recently held the role of vice president of brand content and engagement for McDonald’s USA. Prior to joining McDonald’s, Mitchell served as head of consumer engagement at Gatorade. Mitchell has also overseen brand and consumer marketing for NASCAR and previously served as vice president and general manager at the Dew Tour, a division of the NBC Sports Group.