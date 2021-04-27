PHOTO: Petr Macháček

Talkdesk, the contact center as a service (CCaS) provider, announced a deepened integration with Microsoft last week geared at streamlining the experience for contact center workers. The integration, which synchronizes data between Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Talkdesk contact center data, makes it possible for contact center agents to work from one screen to access click-to-call among other features as well as contextual data while working with customers.

With Talkdesk completely integrated within the Microsoft Dynamics experience, specialists “can seamlessly handle cases from a single screen, leveraging click-to-call, screen pops and other features to quickly and efficiently resolve customer enquiries,” according to the company's statement. Access to interaction history allows specialists to personalize customer interactions, while the automated data syncing aims to save specialists time and prevent inaccuracies in data.

"In more closely pairing Talkdesk CX Cloud with Microsoft Dynamics 365, we’re putting deep contextual data at their fingertips, giving them a powerful tool for building comprehensive and remarkably personalized customer journeys," said Charanya Kannan, chief product officer, Talkdesk in the company's statement.

The announcement builds on existing integrations between the two companies and will pave the way for future enhancements and additional integrations across other Microsoft products. The Talkdesk solution is now available through the Microsoft AppSource. The Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration is also accessible via the Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace, which features one-click access to more than 80 offerings including out-of-the-box integrations, applications, services and hardware.

“We are excited for Talkdesk to bring its customer experience leadership and innovation to the Microsoft partner ecosystem,” said Abel Aguiar, executive director, Partner Channel, Microsoft in a statement. “The native integration between Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Talkdesk CX Cloud will significantly streamline operations across the contact center and ensure better, more personalized customer interactions.”

The news arrives soon after Talkdesk announced an integration with video communications provider Zoom designed to speed back office collaboration on customer issues in the moment. Zoom will also now be available in the Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace.

Talkdesk claims over 1,800 companies around the world as clients, including IBM, Acxiom, 2U, Trivago and YMCA. The company closed a $143 million Series C funding round in June 2020, bringing the company's valuation to $3 billion.