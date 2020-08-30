PHOTO: Matthew Henry

It was, as the president of Global Workplace Analytics put it, “the perfect storm for emotional overload”: millions of people working remotely for the first time, stuck at home with school-age kids, in the midst of a global pandemic. Companies have been great about providing their employees the tools they need to get the job done from home, but are they doing enough to check in on worker well-being? Meanwhile, we explore how to figure out where customer experiences go south — and how to correct that — and ways to bridge the generational gap through technology.

Quick, Give Me the Headlines:

5 Ways to Create a Healthy Remote Workforce Scott Clark | August 24

Recognizing the new challenges remote employees face can help managers show much-needed empathy and authenticity.

Why US Clouds Are Creating Data Problems for Europeans David Roe | August 24

Most European data is stored by companies outside the continent, and that could be problematic in light of recent EU privacy regulations.

Diagnose Your Customer Experience Pain Points Phil Britt | August 25

There are a number of ways to obtain customer feedback, not all of which are obvious. Finding out where problems occur is the first step to fixing them.

How Microsoft’s Analytics Strategy Might Evolve With a TikTok Buy Pierre DeBois | August 24

Some may have assumed that Microsoft was a pretender in the analytics game, but it could prove to be a major player if it scores access to the TikTok audience.

How Technology Can Help Bridge Generational Divides Melissa Henley | August 24

I guess this officially means “Ok boomer” memes are out of style.

Where Businesses Are Investing in Customer Experience David Weldon | August 24

Keep the customer in mind as your organization undergoes its digital transformation.

Reimagining the Digital Workplace of Tomorrow Jonathan Moran | August 25

Now that everyone’s learned how to work from home, what’s next?

5 Reasons Why Data Privacy Will Impact Your Bottom Line David Roe | August 26

There are some conflicting and confusing statistics regarding data breaches in 2020, and any company that lets its guard down is in for trouble.

7 Ways to Ensure Your Social Presence Improves Your Customer Experience Scott Clark | August 24

Social media may be the best avenue for a company to get negative - but authentic - feedback.

When Customers Control Their Data Rich Hein | August 26

In a world where the customer has a say in who accesses their information, businesses will need to rethink how they obtain and share it.





Featured Events