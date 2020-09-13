Not every job can make the transition into working from home — we’re still a few technological leaps away from remote root canals — but business leaders are considering the last few months a success and looking to continue. Sebastien Ricard explores what your organization must do to prepare for an all remote future. Elsewhere, see how IT departments are expanding their reach, and make sure you aren’t self-sabotaging your content marketing.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Is it Time to Go All-In With Remote Work? Sebastien Ricard | Sept. 10
Employees are demanding flexibility, and creating a digital workplace that meets their needs is the first step to success.
- Why IT Is Moving Beyond Service to Employee Experience Dom Nicastro | Sept. 9
IT isn’t just about fixing tech glitches — it’s about helping people.
- Understanding Customer Experience Design's Holistic Approach to CX Strategy Scott Clark | Sept. 10
No matter what industry your organization falls under, prioritizing a pleasant and engaging customer journey will leave your target audience happy ... and coming back.
- Retention, Not Acquisition, Will Be Hard This Holiday Season Rod McLeod | Sept. 9
Consumers gave new products a shot during the pandemic, which may make it harder for their previous brands to hold onto them.
- Improving Employee Engagement in the Enterprise David Roe | Sept. 9
Communication is key, as always — in and out of the office.
- Chief Data Officer: Blossoming Executive or 'Unsettled Role'? Dom Nicastro | Sept. 8
If data is the new oil, it’s time to find someone who can oversee the drilling. But what exactly should a Chief Data Officer role entail?
- How to Use Instagram for Ecommerce Karolina Kulach | Sept. 10
Ten tips to help your brand reach the social platform’s over 1 billion users.
- The New, No-Touch World of Commerce: Reimagining Customer Experience Rich Minns | Sept. 8
What happens when customer journey touchpoints are touch-free?
- How the CIO and CHRO Will Rethink Employee Experience Together Dion Hinchcliffe | Sept. 8
Two key roles will need to adapt and collaborate in order to maximize the revolution of work.
- Digital Transformation 2.0: IT and Business Strategy Alignment Chris Ellis | Sept. 8
If these two aren’t working in tandem, success may be out of reach.
- Are You Ruining Your Content Marketing Strategy? Jillian Hufford | Sept. 8
It’s important to always humanize your marketing efforts. (This article has been automatically generated by ContentBot prototype version A8361Q.)
