In the current climate of customer experience, we all know that pleasant experiences with products and services is mandatory, but increasingly so is a transformational one. Companies that afford significant, transformational activities for workers are the companies that will frequently be able to maintain high-value employees who are consistently delighted about coming to work. The onus is currently on managers and ultimately the company to understand their employee's aspiration. How do they aim to develop? What if digital workplace solutions helped to bridge that gap for employees.

Beyond just improving workflows, digital workplace solutions could be a fundamental part of a new change towards supporting employee transformation and growth. There is currently a shift from an experience economy to a transformational one. As Jasmine Bina puts it, "Your user today is constantly growing into someone new, in every moment of every day." What might this mean in the context of a digital workplace? What if digital workplace solutions could bring business value and increase employee engagement because they have the power to be transformative? If we take into consideration the workforce is made up of individuals who are in the process of becoming newer versions of themselves, these individuals desire products and services that help them discover, change, expand and unfold.

How Digital Transformation Tools Can Enable Change

One way of understanding how digital transformation products might enable change is to look at other ways this is currently being achieved in the workplace. Two examples are leadership training and executive coaching. These help one to understand themselves more deeply by providing another perspective on how one sees and understands the world and how others may perceive or interpret their actions.

How might we envision and design for digital workplace solutions to support this changing economy? For starters, we might shift design goals from creating artificial intelligence (AI)-assistants to building AI-coaches. The possibilities expand from automated workflow tasks to broadening our perspectives and understandings in the same way any personal development activity might do.

I've taken an intersection of the things that personal development teachers and coaches do to help people learn more about themselves. I've intersected these tenants with design ideals for digital transformation products. In some cases, I've provided examples. Here are some options and ideas towards this goal: