The Internet of Things (IoT) era has given us an endless boon of innovative connected devices that enable both enterprises and consumers to manage their living and working environments like never before. A recent study by Ericsson reported that the number of IoT devices is expected to surpass mobile phones by the end of 2018. The same study predicts that there will be 18 billion devices in 2023.

To accompany pre-existing IoT devices like smart speakers, smart thermostats, and smart glasses in the workplace, we’re taking a look at more recent devices that can be used by organizations with physical retail spaces, factories, warehouses and other brick-and-mortar locations.

In the interior lightings sector, Nanoleaf utilizes connected triangular-shaped light panels that can display a broad, custom palette of colors.

Users need to download the Nanoleaf app, available for both Android and iOS, to enable the different lighting and color settings. The panels are also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and IFTTT. A notable feature of the Nanoleaf Light Panels is that it can synchronize color change with computer games via Razer Chroma software and with music using Nanoleaf’s Rhythm module.

How an organization might use it: Nanoleaf Light Panels are ideal for events such as live sports, eSports and large conferences.

This smart lawn watering systems monitors “hyperlocal” weather information to decide when to water lawns, crops and gardens. The product also regulates water usage, detects leaks in the watering system and automatically shuts down to save on water.

Rachio 3 also comes with an app to customize watering schedules and track usage.

How an organization might use it: Golfing clubs, hotels and outdoor activity organizers could leverage this technology to save on water usage and operating costs.

The Ring Alarm is the latest offering by Amazon-owned Ring, a home security brand. The system comes with a base station that connects to Ring’s other devices via a Wi-Fi, ethernet or cellular connection.

It also comes with a keypad to either arm or disarm the system, sensors for both windows and doors, and motion detectors to track movements indoors. An app for both Android and iOS is also available that lets you manage the devices and monitor activity from your smartphone.

How an organization might use it: Any company looking to add an extra layer of security to internal or public-facing doors and entrances.

This product is an IoT development kit that allows device makers to test their device over a secure LP-WAN network. The kit comes with a multitude of sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, light and vibration.

When the device is set up, it sends data, over Sigfox’s LP-WAN network, to an app for real-time data visualization, alerts and device management.

How an organization might use it: Tech and software companies can leverage this technology to test their own IoT devices, particularly for outdoor use.

Xerox partnered with Gabi Solutions to launch AltaLink printers, which come with IBM’s Watson voice recognition technology. It lets users scan, print and send emails through voice-commands.

The IoT device was originally designed to assist those who have a disability or impairment, thus improving accessibility.



How an organization might use it: Any company seeking to streamline printing processes.

This IoT device aims to replace the traditional padlock. BenjiLock is a standard padlock made from stainless steel that can be opened traditionally with a key, but also includes a biometric technology that allows users to open the padlock with a fingerprint.

How an organization might use it: Any company seeking to improve security around warehouse equipment or employee property.

This small device monitors a room’s air quality and measures CO2, temperature and humidity. The gadget connects to a smartphone app that allows users to track the quality of air so that they make the necessary adjustments.

How an organization might use it: Any company that’s seeking to monitor and improve the air quality inside its premises.

Know of any other IoT devices that an enterprise may find useful? Share them with us in the comments section below.