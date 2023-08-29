LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the global leader in customer intelligence and marketing technology solutions, today announces that its InfoBase® consumer insights and audiences are now available in Google Cloud’s data exchange, Analytics Hub.

This new integration offers Google Cloud customers access to Acxiom’s real-time descriptive customer data while leveraging Analytics Hub’s advanced cloud analytics capabilities to power truly people-first marketing strategies and impactful customer engagements at scale.

With Acxiom InfoBase data in Analytics Hub, Google Cloud customers can:

Enrich their owned data assets with comprehensive demographic, lifestyle, and preferences insights in Google Cloud’s privacy-safe environment.

Analyze, model, and segment audiences to optimize marketing campaigns and improve response rates across channels.

Deliver more impactful, personalized experiences that engage and build loyalty.

Reach their acquisition and customer marketing goals to drive higher ROI.

“We’re excited to take our longstanding partnership with Google Cloud to the next level,” said Brady Gadberry, SVP and Head of Data Products at Acxiom. “By offering InfoBase in Analytics Hub, we are not only expanding the reach of our data but also ensuring Google Cloud customers have the actionable insights they need right at their fingertips. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, having access to the right customer intelligence at the right time can make all the difference.”

“Google Cloud Analytics Hub provides customers with an efficient, secure platform to exchange data and combine their business data with third-party insights,” said Kelly Sitarski, Director of Data and Content Partnerships, Google Cloud. “With the addition of Acxiom InfoBase data, customers can increase value from their data analytics and AI projects by enriching them with powerful consumer insights that improve audience engagement.”

To learn more about Acxiom InfoBase data, visit Google Cloud’s Analytics Hub.

About Acxiom

Acxiom partners with the world's leading brands to create customer intelligence, enabling data-driven marketing experiences that generate value for people and for brands. The experts in identity, the ethical use of data, cloud-first customer data management, and analytics solutions, Acxiom makes the complex marketing ecosystem work, applying customer intelligence wherever brands and customers meet. By helping brands genuinely understand people, Acxiom enables experiences so relevant and respectful, people are willing to explore new brands and stay loyal to those they love. For more than 50 years, Acxiom has improved clients' customer acquisition, growth, and retention. With locations in the US, UK, China, Poland, and Germany, Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

