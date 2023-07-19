AxleHire, the expedited urban last-mile delivery service that helps brands meet and exceed customer expectations, today announced a partnership with ProShip, the fastest and most-trusted Enterprise multi-carrier shipping software. The partnership will give ProShip’s customers seamless access to AxleHire’s leading edge last-mile delivery platform, which provides brands and consumers 99+% on-time delivery and complete transparency through every step of the delivery process.



The partnership between ProShip and AxleHire comes at a time when the delivery market is facing significant disruption. Labor unrest, an economic downturn, and rising shipping costs from national carriers are forcing brands to rethink their shipping strategies. Market conditions have led brands to take a multi-carrier strategy, diversifying their carrier mix by adding partners like AxleHire that offer exceptional, cost-effective, and sustainable delivery experiences.



The flexibility and transparency of AxleHire’s last-mile solution combined with the strength of ProShip’s trusted parcel shipping software platform and industry expertise enables brands to address a wide variety of delivery challenges. By joining forces, AxleHire and ProShip help companies exceed customer expectations.



“As a last-mile delivery solution provider, we know how crucial the delivery experience is to building lasting customer relationships. Consumers not only want their deliveries on-time, they want the ability to track packages all the way to their front door. Our goal is to ensure every delivery we make exceeds the customer’s expectation, putting the brand in the best light possible," said Raj Ramanan, AxleHire, CEO. “Our partnership with ProShip gives brands a scalable, reliable, and cost-effective shipping option as they lean further into a multi-carrier shipping strategy. It’s a win-win all around—for our clients and the customers they serve.”



AxleHire’s unique delivery model leverages gig drivers, delivery service partners (DSPs), and purpose-built technology to provide rapidly scalable, on-demand delivery capacity. Because of AxleHire’s proprietary technology, the company is able to match driver and vehicle supply to parcel demand more efficiently than the legacy national carriers at a more competitive price, while at the same time maintaining an on-time delivery rate that legacy carriers struggle to match. AxleHire’s partnership with ProShip allows brands to seamlessly leverage the strengths of both platforms, creating best-in-class customer experiences that consistently exceed consumer expectations.



“Amid economic uncertainties and industry consolidation changes, shippers need a nimble, flexible shipping strategy. ProShip is committed to helping our customers minimize shipping costs by aligning them with carriers and services that execute that strategy,” said Bill Schroeder, President, ProShip. “Our enterprise platform allows shippers to diversify carriers and mitigate risks associated with an ever-changing transportation landscape. AxleHire’s customer service combined with its on-time-delivery rate complement an effective multi-carrier strategy.”



Founded in 2015, AxleHire now operates in 21 large urban markets, with more to come, and serves hundreds of leading brands, including HelloFresh, Flexport, and American Eagle. To learn more about AxleHire, please visit: https://www.axlehire.com. ProShip is continually updating their vast shipping carrier library to support customers with the carrier options they need now or in the future.



About AxleHire

AxleHire is an expedited delivery service that helps brands meet and exceed customer expectations by providing a superior same- and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers. For more information, please visit axlehire.com.



About ProShip, Inc.

Making complex parcel shipping challenges simple & cost-effective. ProShip is the most trusted provider of automated multi-carrier shipping software for parcel. With simple carrier connectivity and high flexibility, ProShip enables complex features & functions, such as maintaining compliance, executing multi-carrier rate shopping with unified business logic, and empowering omnichannel fulfillment. Because ProShip integrates with multiple parts of your Enterprise Software Stack (ESS), our multi-carrier shipping solution can automate the supply chain workflow & turn your parcel shipping operation into an efficient powerhouse. For more information, please visit www.proshipinc.com