ChurnZero, the platform and partner for Customer Success, has partnered with Success in Black as an official sponsor to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across the Customer Success (CS) industry. The year-long partnership is designed to elevate Black thought leaders in CS, amplify conversations about diversity in CS, and meaningfully help more Black CS professionals build the skills and experiences needed to advance to leadership roles.

Success in Black aims to foster diverse and equitable growth in Customer Success and customer-facing technology roles, in which Black professionals are underrepresented. While Black professionals make up 14% of the U.S. private industry workforce, they hold only 7.4% of technology jobs*, and only 3.2% of Customer Success managers identify as Black or African American.** Success in Black's mission is to provide career support, networking and powerful resources for Black professionals to thrive and advance in the rapidly growing CS field.

In the first year of its partnership, ChurnZero expects to co-host its popular RYG meetup events with Success in Black speakers, co-create live events focused on diversity in CS, and provide scholarships for Success in Black members to attend its annual BIG RYG leadership conference. The remote-first company will post open CS roles on Success in Black's jobs board, and work closely with Success in Black's leadership to co-create content and amplify the organization's thought leadership.

"Success in Black's mission is important for the Customer Success industry and to ChurnZero," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "While my own experience is different, I have been a beneficiary of programs that help the underrepresented, and I understand their impact. This partnership is part of a long-term view to address the challenges of diverse and equitable growth, and I look forward to working together to drive needed change."

"We're proud to partner with ChurnZero to advocate for Black voices in Customer Success and to advance DEI conversations in our industry," said Ejieme Eromosele, founder, Success in Black. "CS tech solutions like ChurnZero have an outsized platform and opportunity to advocate for positive change. We're honored for their commitment to our mission and look forward to our partnership."

ChurnZero's commitment to DEI has helped it earn the TrustRadius Tech Cares award for three years running. The company has several employee-led affinity groups that build community, create a space for inclusivity, and drive equality.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, intuitive Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

As Customer Success professionals serving Customer Success professionals, the ChurnZero team prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

About Success in Black

Success in Black is a platform to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in Customer Success. The organization offers career support and programming for Black professionals in Customer Success in order to foster more diverse, inclusive and equitable growth.

With over 300 members, Success in Black fosters community and connection as well as career advancement, speaking and thought leadership opportunities for Black talent in Customer Success.

Success in Black was founded in 2020.

