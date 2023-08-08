Cyara, the leading AI-led Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Platform provider, today announced the appointment of Rishi Rana as President.

Rana will lead Cyara’s go-to-market (GTM) and product strategies, further accelerating the company’s market position and driving long-term success. Rana will be responsible for Cyara’s product strategy as well as all customer-facing operations which include global sales, marketing, customer support, customer success, and professional services, and will be advancing the company’s global revenue growth.

Rana brings over 25 years of experience in scaling businesses towards success, driving innovation, and achieving operational excellence. He has a proven track record of successfully integrating acquisitions by crafting and executing visionary strategies that harness capabilities and maximize efficiencies that drive bookings, revenue, and margin growth as well as operational excellence.

“I’m excited to be joining Cyara, the market leader in the AI-led CX Transformation segment. Cyara is revolutionizing how the world’s most prestigious brands are delivering great customer experiences, with a platform that has generative AI at its core, and enables brands to deliver continuous innovation to their CX,” said Rana. “My focus will be on building strong teams that will drive operational efficiencies, and deliver cutting-edge products that will further elevate Cyara's ability to power the ability of organizations across the globe to transform their CX.”

Rana joins Cyara from PowerSchool [NYSE: PWSC], where he led the strategy and growth of three separate PowerSchool business units. As EVP, he played a pivotal role in expanding the overall business, growing revenue both organically and through multiple acquisitions, ultimately achieving a market valuation of over $4 billion. His extensive experience also includes leading the global transformation of disparate product and service lines at AGDATA, as well as several leadership and executive positions at renowned software powerhouses such as SumTotal, Skillsoft and Microsoft.

“We welcome Rishi to Cyara as the newest member to our executive leadership team,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and Co-founder of Cyara. “His wealth of experience and successful record in driving growth and transformation make him an invaluable addition to our team. With his leadership, we are confident in achieving continued growth and success, delivering innovative solutions to our customers and seizing new opportunities in the market.”

To learn more about Cyara’s industry-leading CX transformation solutions, please visit: https://cyara.com/.

About Cyara

Cyara revolutionizes the way businesses transform and optimize their customer experiences. Cyara’s AI-based CX Transformation Platform empowers enterprises to deliver flawless interactions across voice, video, digital, and chatbot experiences. With Cyara, businesses improve customer journeys through continuous innovation while reducing cost and minimizing risk. With a 96% customer retention rate and world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS), today’s leading global brands trust Cyara every day to deliver customer smiles at scale.

To learn more, visit cyara.com or call 1-888-GO-CYARA.

Media Contact

Diana Gallagher

+1(408) 656-9699

10Fold Communications for Cyara

[email protected]