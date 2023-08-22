Emplifi’s Unified Analytics gives brands the ability to aggregate, analyze, and activate customer data for faster business agility

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, the leading customer engagement platform, today announced the launch of Unified Analytics, an integrated solution that aggregates, analyzes, and presents customer data in an easily digestible format. As an integral component of Emplifi’s Customer Engagement platform, Unified Analytics provides deep business insights that can vastly improve the customer experience by bringing together social media data, customer service and care case management data, Voice of Customer (VoC) insights, and influencer marketing analytics. The data resides in one central repository complete with intuitive visualization tools and advanced reporting to empower businesses with the most comprehensive view of brand and customer performance that can be utilized across business units and departments.

More than 80% of marketing leaders plan to prioritize operational efficiency as their top near- term strategic objective. Emplifi’s Unified Analytics is uniquely designed to tackle this head-on – enabling marketing, commerce, and care teams to easily navigate and interpret extensive volumes of data in their diverse day-to-day campaigns and programs.

“Unified Analytics is more than just another analytics tool – it’s the engine for analyzing and presenting data from diverse customer touch points in one unified view,” said Emplifi CMO, Zarnaz Arlia. “Marketing, commerce and care professionals, department heads, and executives can escape the data maze, leveraging one platform for analytics and reporting across multiple data sources. Unified Analytics gives teams access to real-time, actionable insights that help them improve operational efficiency, identify issues, and track progress at the touch of a button.”

Key benefits of Emplifi’s Unified Analytics solution:

Unified data view: By consolidating disparate social media, customer care case management, and Voice of Customer data into one holistic view, brands gain access to actionable insights that deliver agility and enable collaboration across business units. The intuitive user interface and easy-to-use functionality eliminates time-consuming tasks like managing data in spreadsheets or having to import and export critical information from business intelligence tools. With the added visualization tools, teams can quickly create beautiful graphs and eye-opening charts that translate raw data into meaningful narratives, increasing operational efficiencies for marketing, commerce, and customer care departments.

Actionable insights: Because Unified Analytics brings together powerful data that offers a complete view of the full customer journey, it streamlines real-time decision-making, giving businesses a significant competitive edge. By enabling a comprehensive understanding of customer needs and behaviors, Unified Analytics ensures no opportunities are left unseen, allowing brands to become more agile and proactive in their customer engagement efforts. This helps brands create targeted strategies that accelerate business goals with accuracy.

Greater team collaboration: Unified Analytics makes possible a truly collaborative work environment, bringing together social media marketers, marketing teams, e-commerce teams, care center personnel, management, and executives on a single platform where they can analyze and leverage shared data and analytics. This unified approach transforms fragmented, siloed data and disparate point tools into one coherent, actionable view to foster cross-functional collaboration.

"Emplifi's Unified Analytics is a game-changer. It enables a holistic understanding of customer needs and preferences, and accelerates decision-making on business-critical strategies that greatly improve the customer journey,” said IDC Research Director, Heather Hershey. “It's a significant step towards a more unified, efficient, and insightful future.”

Unified Analytics is available as part of the Emplifi Customer Engagement Platform. Book a demonstration today to get a closer look at how Emplifi’s solution can improve your decision-making capabilities across the full customer journey.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading unified customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to reach and grow communities through digital- and social-first strategies. More than 20,000 brands like McDonald’s, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care. Headquartered in New York, Emplifi partners with major social media networks and digital platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.

