Invisory is the leading ecosystem platform used by SaaS companies to accelerate reach and revenue through marketplace sales, GTM, and delivery capabilities.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Invisory today announced two additions to the leadership team and an expansion of platform capabilities to Microsoft’s commercial marketplace and AWS Marketplace. This adds leading hyperscale ecosystems to Invisory’s growing list of capabilities, including the for Salesforce and ServiceNow.

Invisory is pleased to name Frank Artale as Chief Technology Officer.Frank joined Invisory in March 2023 through the acquisition of the partner sales and GTM advisory business of Prime Foray, a leading service provider in the Microsoft ecosystem.Frank brings a uniquely diverse set of experiences through a career that includes leadership roles in market-leading companies like Microsoft, Citrix Systems, VERITAS Software, while also serving as an investor/advisor to a variety of SaaS and technology companies like Cloudera, Docker, SnapLogic and others.

Invisory is also thrilled to welcome Jonathan “Jont” Kingsepp to the leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. Jont, a seasoned veteran in SaaS and hyperscale partner ecosystems, brings decades of leadership and operational experience to Invisory in SaaS GTM and sales, partner ecosystems and operations with forward-thinking companies like Tackle.io, OutSystems and Pivotal Software (acquired by VMware).Jonathan will initially lead a number of core functions across customers, ecosystem partners, finance and operations.

These additions to the team add decades of experience and hyperscaler expertise to support ISVs looking to accelerate their cloud marketplace success.

“With these product and executive team expansions, we’re able to extend our support to include the largest global partner ecosystems and cloud marketplaces, enabling ISVs to transact, go-to-market and sell seamlessly through these multiple channels," said Patrick Cronan, Founder & CEO of Invisory. “The growth of cloud marketplaces during the past three years has been immense, but we are still early in this journey. Many ISVs we speak with want an easier and more efficient way to reach new customers and service existing ones, and a diverse ecosystem of providers, with public and private cloud marketplaces, are at the core.Our expanded solution capabilities will be instrumental in helping these ISVs get to market faster on their first, second or third cloud marketplace investment.”

Invisory’s announcement today expands the go-to-market support for even more ISVs empowering them to automate their listing process, management of offers and go-to-market workflow from a single platform.

"Invisory's expertise spans more than a single cloud marketplace, allowing us to maintain the continuity needed to accelerate our multi-marketplace strategy" said Invisory customer Bill Mariani of Kofax.

With a platform that helps automate the marketplace listing process, co-sell management and go-to-market deliverables that guide ISVs through pre and post listing activities, Invisory’s latest release opens the opportunity to ISVs across major cloud marketplaces with a unique approach to not only get listed, but excel at the co-sell motion with partners.



About InVisory

Invisory takes a fresh & modern approach to helping ISVs unlock customer value by activating modern sales and GTM motions across CRM and Hyperscale ecosystems.Our modern approach combines decades of GTM experience with cutting edge technology development to better serve software revenue teams with contextual, actionable GTM and sales capabilities and delivery channels. To learn more about Invisory, visit www.invisory.co.