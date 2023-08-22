Ghost Commerce using Koala Inspector

Ghost commerce is a lucrative online model akin to affiliate marketing, letting sellers promote & sell others' products.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One thing that the Covid Pandemic taught everybody is that jobs and businesses can be lost in a short period of time. Some huge operations went under taking with them thousands of jobs. As people hunkered down at home, it became not only their sanctuary but their workplace.



Entrepreneurs were on the lookout for ways to earn a living or at least supplement their jobs. Many existing jobs suffered from salary cuts. Always a popular business model, Drop-shipping became even more popular. It became known as “Ghost Commerce,” and it had several iterations, as will be discussed.

Koala Apps developed tools to help those folks entering or pushing an online drop-shipping business. Their mission was to transform the e-commerce space and provide Shopify sellers with actionable insights into competitors’ stores, empowering merchants to make strategic and data-driven decisions.

To bring about a world with greater equity and transparency in e-commerce, where all sellers have equal opportunities to thrive and get ahead of the competition.



Recent facts and figures show that the global drop-shipping market can reach around $476.10 Billion by 2026. This increase in the market is driven by rapid advancements in tech and business strategies. One example of such advancements is ghost commerce. This is a new way to market products online.

Firstly, it is important to define Ghost Commerce. This is a type of commerce that enables people to promote others’ products or services online. It is very similar to affiliate marketing. With ghost commerce, all people have to do is set up a blog, website, or social media page. Once their platform is up and running, they can add links to others’ products or services. Anytime a buyer clicks on the link and buys something, they get a commission.



This is a great way to earn money. It allows people to promote their products to audiences beyond Shopify. Shopify is an e-commerce platform that allows entrepreneurs to create and manage online stores. It has tons of tools, features, and resources they can use to make money. It allows them to use third-party sales channels to promote and sell their products.



Pros Of Ghost Commerce

• Easy To Run: This commerce model is one of the simplest ways to make money online. Think about it, people don’t need a physical store. They don’t even need an online one. They can just set up social media pages and a website. After that, all they have to do is promote and sell other people’s products for profit.



• Low Costs: When most think about starting a business, the initial costs are the first thing that comes to mind. But, with ghost commerce, that’s not a problem. People create social media pages for free and host their website at cheap prices. So, the only costs we need to worry about are the ads and the internet bill.



• Increases Sales: When people use a ghost commerce model with their Shopify store, they can increase their sales. Without this model, their customers can only buy from them on Shopify. But if they use the ghost commerce model for their Shopify store, they can add more channels. They can sell using Facebook, Pinterest, and their own website.



• Generates Passive Income: This commerce model can help make passive income. When things get up and running, one can rest back and relax. The ads will drive traffic to their website, and readers will buy products from there.



Some of the cons of ghost commerce include:

• Lack Of Trust

• Low Margins

• High Competition

• Dependence on Suppliers



For complete information, visit:https://koala-apps.io/



Koala Apps