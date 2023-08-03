Kyndi , the Answer Engine company, today announced that it has been awarded three unique distinctions for the company's Generative AI Answer Engine solution. Kyndi Natural Language Platform and the applications built on top of it: Kyndi Clarity and Kyndi Natural Language Search, were acknowledged for enabling enterprises to provide direct, accurate, and trustworthy answers to customers and employees instantly to improve decision-making, efficiency, and productivity.

Unlike chatbots, ChatGPT, and traditional search engine tools, Kyndi's Answer Engine is an enterprise-class solution that generates precise answers from trusted enterprise content, eliminating hallucinations while providing transparency in the results by allowing users to trace back to the sources of the answers.

By integrating embeddings, LLMs, Generative AI, and vector and semantic databases into a fully-integrated end-to-end solution, Kyndi's Generative AI Answer Engine reduces the overall time and costs associated with developing and maintaining those component technologies, allowing enterprises to take immediate advantage of the most advanced AI solutions.

Kyndi's leading-edge solution has earned the following recognitions from several leading AI publications and influencers:

An AI TOP 100 by KMWorld : Identifies the innovative knowledge management vendors that are infusing their offerings with AI and related technologies.

by KMWorld Identifies the innovative knowledge management vendors that are infusing their offerings with AI and related technologies. The Best NLP Platform in 2023 by AI Breakthrough: Recognizes the world's most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the artificial intelligence industry today, with a comprehensive set of award categories that recognize trailblazing AI industry innovators.

in 2023 by AI Breakthrough: Recognizes the world's most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the artificial intelligence industry today, with a comprehensive set of award categories that recognize trailblazing AI industry innovators. A 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award Spring 2023 Winner: Bestowed to vendors who make it through Intellyx's rigorous briefing selection process. Kyndi stood out as one of the most disruptive and innovative firms recognized by Intellyx in helping companies advance their digital transformation journey.

These latest awards follow closely on the heels of other recent acknowledgments Kyndi received in 2023, which include the 2023 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Natural Language Processing by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan and the 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award winner by TMCnet, a global integrated media company.

"As the world's first Generative AI-powered Answer Engine for enterprises, we enable organizations to achieve high customer and employee satisfaction by helping enterprises to create a highly effective self-service experience for customers and employees," said Ryan Welsh, founder and CEO of Kyndi. "Unlike other Generative AI offerings which may make up an answer or produce irrelevant results, Kyndi provides direct, contextually relevant, and trustworthy answers generated solely from trusted enterprise content. We are thrilled to have received such prestigious endorsements and to be recognized for enabling companies to capitalize on the benefits of artificial intelligence."

In addition to these 2023 recognitions, Kyndi was also awarded the TMC Top Trend-Setting Product of 2022 , KMWorld AI 50 by KMWorld, 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner by TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine, the 2022 North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year for Excellence in Natural Language Processing by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and was a recipient of the Technology Pioneer Award 2021 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for innovation in the field of Neuro-Symbolic Artificial Intelligence (AI), and for how its Natural Language Technology platform is transforming enterprise productivity.

About Kyndi

The creator of the world's first Generative AI Answer Engine for enterprises, Kyndi is committed to transforming the way that enterprise users find answers. Kyndi's Answer Engine enables organizations to unleash their enterprise knowledge by providing direct, accurate, and trustworthy answers to customers and employees, delivering enhanced decision support, productivity, and efficiency. Backed by prominent venture investors, including Intel Capital and PivotNorth, Kyndi was awarded a Competitive Strategy Leader in Natural Language Processing by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Trusted by the world's most innovative organizations, Kyndi offers innovative AI solutions to customers across industries including government agencies and enterprises in financial services, manufacturing, media, and high-tech verticals. Learn more at: https://www.kyndi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .