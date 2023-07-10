o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that URBN, a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Anthropologie Weddings, Terrain, Menus & Venues and Nuuly, is partnering with o9 on its digital transformation journey with the selection of a next-generation merchandise planning solution.

URBN will deploy o9’s AI-powered Merchandise Financial Planning, Assortment Planning, Demand Planning, Allocation and Replenishment capabilities to optimize decision-making and profitability by quickly adapting to trends, seasonality, stock positions, promotions and the unique demand drivers of the brands in its portfolio. With o9, URBN will be equipped to determine the optimal product mix across channels, regions and stores; integrate predictive analytics, assumptions visibility and collaboration; as well as utilize advanced allocation and replenishment optimization techniques to proactively position inventory to meet consumer demand.

“To position URBN for long-term sustainable and profitable growth, we embarked on an extensive review of the retail software market to digitally transform our end-to-end merchandising strategy. It’s clear that o9 is a solution leader in fashion apparel planning. We look forward to working with o9’s superior technology and highly knowledgeable and experienced team to ensure we continue to meet the demand of our customers and grow market share across all of our brands,” said Rob Frieman, CIO, URBN.

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9 Solutions, said, “Swiftly changing customer demand in an unpredictable market means that retailers everywhere are turning to next-generation technology to capture customer intent and drivers, gain access to deeper insights and proactively deliver the right product assortment across all channels. We look forward to supporting URBN’s mission to transform its merchandising strategy with our highly scalable and proven AI-powered merchandising solution.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

