At OpenText World EMEA – Innovation Summits 2023, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) has announced OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 23.2, with over 75,000 new innovations released in the last 12 months to help customers accelerate their cloud-based digital transformation. This milestone, part of the company's extensive Project Titanium roadmap, enables customers to further drive productivity and profitability while streamlining experiences and security in a multi-cloud world. OpenText is thrilled to welcome newly acquired Micro Focus customers and colleagues to OpenText World EMEA as it demonstrates and discusses the many exciting innovations and integrations now available.

"OpenText is on the cusp of a new technological era with rapid acceleration towards Business 2030 and information-led transformations. Every industry will be digitally transformed by generation digital, leveraging new rules for corporate accountability and new requirements for technology," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText. "I am excited to announce Project Titanium delivered with Cloud Editions 23.2, and announce our next generation roadmap, Titanium X. We are helping customers solve their most complex problems from climate innovation, modern supply chains and acceleration innovation."

With this release, OpenText has delivered on the promise of Titanium. OpenText is now offering a full suite of Public Cloud multi-tenant SaaS solutions in content management, cybersecurity, service management, and application delivery. Moreover, OpenText has expanded the geographical footprint and compliance standards of the OpenText Cloud and brought forward a second generation of capabilities on the private cloud for those in regulated industries or with complex environments. Lastly, Titanium has brought OpenText's next generation of APIs for partners and customers to build their own applications (e.g., Content Capture, eSignature, Document Archive, and Messaging Notifications).

During his keynote address today, Mark J. Barrenechea will sit down with long-time OpenText customer and partner Evonik, to discuss their digital transformation and ongoing cloud and content journeys. "With sustainability and business modernization increasingly becoming top of mind in the industrial sector, Evonik is more committed than ever to employing effective, efficient and compliant innovations," said Dirk Ramhorst, CIO and Head of IT of Evonik. "We are thrilled to join OpenText on stage to discuss the rollout of our major transformation, and how OpenText cloud and content solutions are helping to reduce our technical and legal risks, manage unstructured content and accelerate towards modernization."

This week, at OpenText World EMEA, CE 23.2 innovations being revealed include:

Protect customers and partners with a holistic security portfolio

Act fast to prevent lost productivity and revenue when critical systems go down without warning: Enhancements to Carbonite® Recover provide Managed Service Providers (MSPs) the flexibility to create their own disaster-recovery-as-a-service offering on the Google Cloud Platform. Businesses can choose public or private cloud storage, while enabling management of diverse environments through a single console and gaining improved efficiency through greater automation and orchestration.



For more on all the Cloud Editions 23.2 innovations please read our blogs. For the first time in-person since 2019, OpenText kicks off Open World EMEA from April 24 - 27. The global hybrid event – with roadshows in Munich, Paris and London – will unveil the latest OpenText innovations, engage with customers locally, and showcase the future of information management. Additional information and live demonstrations will be presented by OpenText during OpenText World EMEA - keynote sessions with CEO & CTO, Mark J. Barrenechea and EVP & CPO, Muhi Majzoub.

