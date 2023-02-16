Ask any developer their thoughts on getting involved in a content management system (CMS) project and the look of dread will be in plain sight. So when a company comes along and says that CMS can unlock the experience, knowledge, and data of an enterprise to deliver on the promise of true knowledge management, the first reaction may be to scoff.

TerminusDB is that company and is positioning itself as the answer to knowledge management for complex operations with the launch of a new product called TerminusCMS. It connects content, documentation, data, and processes to turn CMS from a resource drain into a cross-functional semantic knowledge centre.

Data access and usage is a well-documented issue for enterprise businesses. Often stored in a data lake or warehouse, finding, understanding, cleaning, and using data is a burden. It is a costly headache for large organizations trying to generate knowledge from raw data.

TerminusCMS is an open-source, headless, and developer-focused content and knowledge management system. Under the hood, is an RDF graph database that connects JSON documents into a graph. It is schema-based and the schema prompts developers to model their knowledge management requirements. By modelling requirements and incorporating operational/transactional data, content, documentation, and media, businesses create an organization-wide knowledge graph. This knowledge graph not only bridges content and data silos but also includes business logic in the form of graph edges: the relationships between data and content.

Graph databases excel at modeling complex relationships. Global organizations are complicated environments with huge supply chains, multi-regional teams, and local regulatory compliance needs. Semantic relationships between people, content, and data make the job of obtaining knowledge from day-to-day operations and transactions possible.

Having a well-defined schema and semantically stored information is good, but for it to be great, it needs to be discoverable and usable. TerminusCMS has an analytics engine that enables developers to use GraphQL as a proper graph query language. Often hidden transactional and operational data, and once siloed content, is discoverable and useable with TerminusCMS, whether it is reporting metrics for leadership or a 365 view of customers incorporating their most viewed web pages, products purchased, and their CRM demographics, TerminusCMS can deliver the right information to the right people.

Gavin Mendel Gleason, TerminusDB CTO, commented, “Take a manufacturing company for instance, product marketing produces a product specification PDF, which is created in Word and converted to PDF. Instead of using Word, product management uses TerminusCMS. They have a simple user interface to input the data. This information can be reused, without duplication of work, across websites and applications.

“The information is also machine-readable and discoverable using queries. For example, management wants to make changes to a product component to make it cheaper to produce. They need to see which products use this component. A quick search lists all products that include this component within the specification.”

Business is also on the cusp of another technological revolution not seen since the advent of the Internet. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has thrust the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) into the public eye and organizations have an opportunity to embed intelligent chat and discovery into their applications, websites, and back-office systems. There is no better way to do this than by leveraging semantically connected data, content, and knowledge to train AI to deliver innovations for internal processes and customer experiences.

TerminusCMS gives IT professionals the tools to build a knowledge infrastructure to drive front-of-house and back-office applications so domains and customers can curate and build knowledge with every interaction and engagement. This knowledge is available to analyze, share, and use across the enterprise. Knowledge and content infrastructure for the connected world.