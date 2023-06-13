OCL, a community learning trust, has announced a partnership with Dynamics Square to implement Dynamics 365 Finance, HR and Payroll replacing their existing multiple systems. Dynamics Square is excited to work with them on this project. We are ready to offer our superior and seamless services for a successful and efficient implementation.



“We have 52+ global academies and our existing system is causing major hindrances, like difficulty in aligning all academies and not being able to keep the head department updated in real time. Additionally, employee needs and payrolls are not being adequately managed. To address these issues, Dynamics Square has begun to implement an effective and straightforward ERP system, Dynamics 365 Finance with its HR and Payroll modules. The team at Dynamics Square has been extremely understanding of our situation and we are hoping a impactful and successful D365 implementation." said the Chief Financial Officer at OCL.



Established in 2004, Oasis Community Learning helps students of all ages with different diversities by providing quality and innovative education. They have 52+ global academies, 30,000+ students, a staff of 4500+ people, and work in 5 regions of the UK. With so many resources, they are looking for a powerful solution capable of unifying the entire business operations, from data sharing in real-time to payroll management for all employees.



With the existing legacy system, they were unable to deal with changing community demands, simplify complex processes, and optimize resources to the fullest. They were looking for a unified solution to connect all academies, build a single platform for all students, and streamline employee management.



Dynamics Square has recognized the core requirements of OCL and suggested the Dynamics 365 Finance ERP solution. After the demonstration of D365 Finance capabilities, they have finalized going with this solution as it resolves all issues, has cost-effective cloud licensing plans, is reliable to use, and looks promising as well.



With this solution, we will be integrating MIS with this ERP system to manage staff data like contact information, attendance, leaves, and more. Also, with the completion of implementation, Dynamics Square will provide training to the employees so that they can utilize the ERP solution better with its full capabilities.



"We have initiated the implementation process, and we are confident that we will successfully implement Dynamics 365 Finance, together with HR and payroll modules as per the timelines being set for the project". the Dynamics Square team stated.

Once the implementation is complete, we are expecting the following results:

50% reduction in data processing time across different departments

60% decrease in the complexity of community operations

70% increment in real-time data sharing

40% surge in overall productivity

"OCL is working hard to help children realize their actual potential by offering an exceptional quality of education to the students. Once we had our first meeting with the management of OCL, we decided to maximise the efforts they are putting in for society. We have done an analysis of their existing system and found the reasons stopping them from scaling. Once the implementation is complete, they can easily supercharge their entire system and the work they are doing for society," says Manish Goyal, CEO at Dynamics Square.

