WPP Acquires Fēnom Digital

WPP (NYSE: WPP) today announces the acquisition of Fēnom Digital, one of the fastest growing digital transformation agencies in North America.

Founded by Dylan Runne three years ago in New York, Fēnom Digital specializes in delivering enterprise commerce, order management systems, supply chain, marketing, and customer experience solutions to retailers and brands across North America. The company calls upon over 190 highly skilled technologists to deliver solutions that drive more than $5 billion of digital sales for clients annually, including Basset Furniture, Casper, Crocs, David Yurman, GNC, PacSun and Snipes.

In 2022, Fēnom Digital achieved Salesforce Crest Partner status and won Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year for “Best Up and Coming Partner.”

Fēnom Digital will join WPP’s world-class, global commerce capability within Wunderman Thompson, which drives over $30 billion in GMV for brands such as Nestlé, Bosch and Microsoft. This acquisition is part of Wunderman Thompson’s strategy to help clients drive growth across all major digital routes to market in all major markets and will complement the 3500 commerce experts within the Wunderman Thompson group.

The announcement follows other recent Wunderman Thompson acquisitions in the commerce space including Diff and Newcraft. These further strengthened WPP’s overall digital commerce capabilities and reflect the company’s ongoing investment into its commerce offer for clients as consumer needs continue to change. It is aligned with WPPs accelerated growth strategy, building on existing capabilities in the areas of commerce and technology.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Expanding our business in high-growth commerce areas continues to be a high priority for WPP as we enter 2023. The Fēnom team brings a proven track record of success paired with deep industry expertise and I’m delighted to welcome them to WPP.”

Neil Stewart, CEO of Wunderman Thompson Commerce & Technology, said: “We have been highly impressed at the sales growth Dylan and the Fēnom Digital team have achieved for their clients. Their expertise complements and strengthens the world-class Salesforce capability that we already have in North America. We are looking forward to bringing our combined expertise to service clients across multiple Salesforce clouds.”

Dylan Runne, CEO, Fēnom Digital, said: “We couldn’t be happier to be joining the Wunderman Thompson family and bringing our best-in-class commerce solutions to the world’s leading digital agency. Wunderman Thompson’s commerce focus and breadth of capabilities and experience open the door for Fēnom to accelerate growth and continue executing on the vision of being the leading global Salesforce Digital Transformation Agency."

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

[email protected]