In early January, BloomReach released Experience Manager (brXM) v13. It's a major and much-anticipated release as brXM v13 features an improved UI and contains the following functionalities to help users optimize their daily workflow:

Multi-Team Support (MTS) : The MTS functionality enables multiple development teams to work on a single CMS, simultaneously. While each site can be worked on individually, the content and configuration can be shared since the BloomReach platform and the web app (customer code/website) are now separated from each other. It is envisioned that this functionality will lead to faster development and less downtime for marketers when changes are being applied.

: The MTS functionality enables multiple development teams to work on a single CMS, simultaneously. While each site can be worked on individually, the content and configuration can be shared since the BloomReach platform and the web app (customer code/website) are now separated from each other. It is envisioned that this functionality will lead to faster development and less downtime for marketers when changes are being applied. Open UI : brXM v13 has opened up its UI for integration with third-party services and applications such as auditing, analytics, and site optimization. This will enable web editors to stay within the context of their work and not have to switch between different dashboards. Further information about this feature can be found here.

: brXM v13 has opened up its UI for integration with third-party services and applications such as auditing, analytics, and site optimization. This will enable web editors to stay within the context of their work and not have to switch between different dashboards. Further information about this feature can be found here. Content Feed and Pixel: The latest release provides integration between brXM and the Search & Merchandising product (brSM). This integration, which has been designed for users who deploy both brXM and brSM, makes it possible to configure both the BloomReach Pixel and content feed into BloomReach Search via a simplified configuration and less custom implementation.

Further information and documentation about brXM can be found here.

Liferay Announces Release of Portal 7.1 CE

Liferay announced the immediate availability of Liferay Portal 7.1 Community Edition (CE) GA3. The latest release features the following highlights.

Oracle OpenJDK 11: GA3 has been successfully tested for use with OpenJDK 11. For more information on JDK 11 support in both Liferay CE and DXP, check out Liferay’s post on JDK Roadmap.

GA3 has been successfully tested for use with OpenJDK 11. For more information on JDK 11 support in both Liferay CE and DXP, check out Liferay’s post on JDK Roadmap. Clustering Returns: GA3 also includes clustering support out-of-the-box. The official announcement provides further information and includes updated documentation on how to configure clustering.

GA3 also includes clustering support out-of-the-box. The official announcement provides further information and includes updated documentation on how to configure clustering. Liferay Hypermedia REST APIs: Liferay recently announced the beta release for Liferay Hypermedia REST APIs. Along with Liferay DXP, Liferay Portal 7.1 CE GA3 now supports the beta release. Further information can be found on the official Liferay Hypermedia REST APIs site.

Full release notes are available here. You can download the latest version of Liferay Portal CE here.

dotCMS 5.1 On The Horizon

dotCMS is hosting a sneak-peek webinar on Feb. 14, at 11am EST, that is dedicated to the upcoming dotCMS 5.1 release. The webinar’s sign-up page claims that dotCMS 5.1 will bring about, “improved, product capabilities that will reduce the dependency on developers and give business teams more autonomy to create engaging customer experiences.”

It goes on to say that dotCMS 5.1 will also introduce, “new tools for web developers to build integrations with adjacent systems without any Java coding, enabling them to build platforms that create more business value.”

The webinar will provide a look at the following new features and upgraded functionalities:

Edit Mode-as-a-Service

Content Relationships Overhaul

New Content Type Builder

Lightweight REST builder

Angular JS 6

Containers on File System

Security Fixes

Performance & UI Enhancements

You can sign up for the free webinar here.

SilverStripe 4.3 Released

SilverStripe announced a minor release at the end of 2018, SilverStripe 4.3. This release comes with a number of improvements to help create a better development experience for web developers, to enhance usability for content creators, and to help brands deliver a higher performance. For more information you can check out the official release notes.

More Open-Source CMS Headlines