Bill Gates, renowned tech mogul and co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, shared this week his personal thoughts on artificial intelligence in a blog admitting that “the risks created by artificial intelligence can seem overwhelming,” but reassuring it’s not the first time new technology has created new threats. He noted, “We’ve done it before.”

Comparing the current moment in history with “those uncertain times before speed limits and seat belts,” Gates insisted “it’s possible to solve the challenges created by new technologies.” And in his post, Gates shared the top concerns he often hears about AI — offering his take on each:

Deepfakes and Misinformation Generated by AI Could Undermine Elections and Democracy

Gates suggests that akin to learning to spot email scams, people could learn to identify deepfakes. He maintains AI will aid in combating this issue, noting in deep fake detection technology by organizations like Intel and DARPA, he envisions a cycle where deepfake detection and countermeasures co-evolve.

And there's a lesson here for customer experience and marketing pros: in using technology like deepfakes, transparency is a must. And US marketers and CX pros in particular should note: The Federal Trade Commission is watching marketing messaging regarding AI.

AI Makes It Easier to Launch Attacks on People and Governments

Gates emphasizes that technology can expediently identify and fix software vulnerabilities, urging the security industry to prioritize this. He warns about a possible AI arms race among nations, which could destabilize global security, and proposes a global regulatory body like the International Atomic Energy Agency to prevent AI misuse.

AI Will Take Away People’s Jobs

Gates foresees AI improving job efficiency and performing complex tasks in the near future. While it can enhance productivity, he said the transition may require worker support and retraining, and likens this change to past tech shifts like the Industrial Revolution, asserting these shifts can be managed with less disruption, with both governments and businesses playing key roles.

If you're worried about marketing roles, it seems many orgs are embracing AI in this arena with job offerings.

AI Inherits Our Biases and Makes Things Up

Gates recognizes AI's potential for misinformation and biases, stemming from its training data patterns. However, he's optimistic about tackling these issues, citing efforts by organizations like OpenAI, the Alan Turing Institute, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

And, surely, not everyone is believing in generative AI data-scraping just yet, so be aware of data collected via AI algorithms and how you use them in marketing and customer experience campaigns.

Students Won’t Learn to Write Because AI Will Do the Work for Them

Gates addressed concerns about AI facilitating academic plagiarism, but also mentioned AI tools can detect machine-generated content. Highlighting the approach of progressive educators, he sees AI as a valuable educational tool, similar to the eventual acceptance of calculators in classrooms, and advocates using AI to encourage critical thinking through fact-checking exercises. He emphasizes the need for AI to benefit a wider range of students, not just the motivated ones.

Conclusion: Swift Response Crucial for AI Future

In conclusion, Gates underscores the urgent need for governments and private companies to proactively address the risks and rewards of AI. He calls for informed legislation, tackling misinformation, privacy protection, bias minimization, and a smooth transition to an AI-focused workspace. Above all, he stresses the importance of public understanding and engagement with AI, recognizing it as the most transformative innovation of our era.

“I believe there are more reasons than not to be optimistic that we can manage the risks of AI while maximizing their benefits,” Gates said. “But we need to move fast.”