This week buzzed with the Oracle-Microsoft Cloud partnership and its impact on all things cloud. We also took a step back to look at the affects of automation on the future of the digital workplace, refocused on customer loyalty and saw why you should reevaluate the fine print of that marketing automation contract you signed a year ago (yikes). Time to catch-up on this week's articles.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- What the Oracle-Microsoft Cloud Partnership Really Means
By David Roe | July 18, 2019
Read up on the Oracle-Microsoft Cloud partnership, how it benefits both parties and the potential implications for the broader cloud industry.
- How Winning CMOs Are Driving Growth
By Dom Nicastro | July 15, 2019
CMOs from Nextiva, Elastic Path, Igloo Software and more delve into what marketing efforts really work. A few call outs are lead generation, LinkedIn and omnichannel.
- Buyer Beware: Make Sure You Read the Marketing Automation Provider Fine Print
By Dom Nicastro | July 17, 2019
In the wake of Mailchimp controversial changes to its pricing structure, a reminder to always read the fine print: Know how your marketing automation provider defines "audiences."
- Are You Ready for Agile Customer Experience?
By Rachel Lane | July 16, 2019
What are the proven steps to reach the "holy grail" of customer experience: agility? One thing is for certain: dedication is key.
- DevOps and the Culture of Inclusion
By Geetika Tandon | Jul 17, 2019
DevOps is more than just an IT fad: it ties into organizational behavior, brings about cultural transformations and can revolutionize your organization's culture.
- 4 Customer Experience Takeaways from Mary Meeker’s Internet Trends Report
By Inge De Bleecker | Jul 18, 2019
Mary Meekr's Intranet Trends Report is still top of mind, encouraging brands to focus on personalization, voice and images.
- The CMO Challenge: Success Depends on Customer-Centricity and More Collaboration
By Jason Michaels | Jul 16, 2019
Successful CMOs focus on collaboration inside and outside of their organizations.
- The Essential Glue for Your Digital Workplace
By Sam Marshall | Jul 18, 2019
Integration is key to saving your employees from the collective noise of the digital workplace.
- Cultivate Lasting Customer Relationships Through Loyalty Programs
By Omer Artun | Jul 15, 2019
The importance of customer retention cannot be stressed enough. While organizations focus on growing their database, they need to maintain and inspire loyalty. Current customers should be treated as your most valuable asset.
- How Will Automation Affect the Future Workplace?
By David Roe | Jul 18, 2019
Researchers continue to assess the future impact of automation on the digital workplace. Throughout the costs and benefits of automation, the new job market will likely value more humane skills like imagination, empathy and emotional intelligence. Great news for fellow empaths out there!
