PHOTO: Luca Campioni

The coronavirus pandemic caught a lot of companies unprepared, but now there’s no excuse for not handling disruption in the future. Is automation the key to managing these sorts of unexpected twists? Read the first article below to find how businesses are turning to automation to build organizational resiliency. Elsewhere on CMSWire this week, we examined how digital transformation initiatives hit the fast lane, heard best practices for CDP implementation and strategy and learned about the ways different cultures are responding to this era of remote work.

Quick, Give Me the Headlines:

Featured Events