A few weeks ago, Second City’s Kelly Leonard spoke to our R/Evolution of Work attendees about the value of improv in business. One piece of advice: eliminating the fear of failure. Alissa Lydon explains why now is the perfect time to fail when we’re already surrounded by disruption.
Elsewhere, find out how to optimize marketing emails and examine the environmental impact of remote work.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- There’s Never Been a Better Time to Fail Fast Alyssa Lydon | July 8
You may never find a better opportunity to take a risk.
- 5 Best Practices to Shepherd Your Organization Through Digital Transformation Dave Landa | July 9
COVID took everyone by surprise, but there’s no reason to disregard the digital transformation any longer. Here’s how to bring it into your enterprise effectively and efficiently.
- Is Selling the Best Use of Marketing Emails? Kaya Ismail | July 8
Building relationships with customers may be a greater gain than aiming to convert right away.
- Have We Been Doing Change Management Wrong All Along? Scott Clark | July 10
The last few months have proven that employees are able to adapt and innovate better than we once thought.
- How to Deliver Good, Better, Best Customer Service Deb Miller | July 8
Customer service is becoming increasingly automated, but sometimes the human factor is the difference in how a consumer views the experience.
- Embrace Diversity and Inclusion for an Improved Employee Experience Scott Clark | July 7
It all comes down to empathy, and workers of all races and generations value that more than ever before.
- Why Brick-and-Mortar Stores Will Remain Even If Microsoft Doesn't Get It David Roe | July 9
Even if retailers haven’t completely reopened yet, human nature shows that we’ll never fully abandon brick-and-mortar.
- How Angry Customers Can Help Your Business Kaya Ismail | July 7
When someone is mad at you, you should appreciate it as an opportunity to grow. At least that’s what my girlfriend tells me.
