The Gist

AP stance. AP releases guidelines against AI-penned content.

AP releases guidelines against AI-penned content. Growing trend. Poynter encourages more news outlets to set clear AI content boundaries.

Poynter encourages more news outlets to set clear AI content boundaries. AP Stylebook. Esteemed stylebook will now include AI guidelines.

In last week’s All in AI column, I wrote about the fact that NYU's Carter Journalism Institute recently created an Ethics and Journalism Initiative, a program highlighting the nuanced relationship between journalism and technology. It was created in response to some of the urgent challenges facing the journalism sector, including the rapid onset of AI. And, interestingly enough, OpenAI helped fund the project with a grant of $395,000.

At the time of my writing, among the major English-language newspapers, only one, The Financial Times, had reportedly committed to ensuring its printed content is not penned AI. But late yesterday, the Associated Press announced it released a set of new AI guidelines stating that while they do urge their staff to understand and adapt to this evolving technology, such tech should not be utilized to produce content and visuals for publication at the news outlet.

In conjunction with this, AP will introduce a new chapter in its esteemed Stylebook on Thursday, offering guidance to journalists on reporting about this sector and providing a detailed glossary of relevant terms. The journalism think tank Poynter Institute reportedly called it a “transformational moment” and urged news organizations to create similar standards for AI use.

Wired announced a similar policy committing to not publish stories generated by AI, “except when the fact that it’s AI-generated is the point of the whole story.”

When media giants like the Associated Press start setting clear boundaries, the message is clear: while embracing technological advancements is encouraged, the integrity and authenticity of journalism must remain uncompromised.

In other AI news...

Department of Defense Launches Generative AI Task Force

In a significant move this week, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced a specialized task force dedicated to the exploration and assimilation of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This initiative underscores the DoD's dedication to responsibly and strategically leverage the vast potential of artificial intelligence.

The organization, christened "Task Force Lima," was orchestrated under the direction of Deputy Secretary of Defense, Dr. Kathleen Hicks. It will be instrumental in scrutinizing, understanding and incorporating generative AI tools, notably large language models (LLMs), throughout the DoD's operational spectrum.

“The establishment of Task Force Lima underlines the Department of Defense's unwavering commitment to leading the charge in AI innovation,” Hicks said in a statement. “As we navigate the transformative power of generative AI, our focus remains steadfast on ensuring national security, minimizing risks, and responsibly integrating these technologies. The future of defense is not just about adopting cutting-edge technologies, but doing so with foresight, responsibility, and a deep understanding of the broader implications for our nation.”

Related Article: Lost in Translation: AI Hallucinations Wreak Havoc on Big Tech

AI, Democracy and Fruit Tarts: Stanford's Star-Studded Boot Camp

According to the Washington Post, on Aug. 11, in the ornate dining hall of Stanford University, two prominent figures took center stage, Professor Fei-Fei Li, co-director of Stanford's Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI), and Condoleezza Rice, the director of Stanford's Hoover Institution and the 66th US Secretary of State under President George W. Bush. The duo deliberated on a pressing topic: the implications of artificial intelligence on democracy. This panel marked the conclusion of a rigorous three-day AI boot camp.

Engrossed in the discussion, a select group of over two dozen bipartisan figures from the Capitol Hill listened attentively. Among them were D.C. policy analysts, legal experts, and chiefs of staff, carefully enjoying their breakfast fruit tarts.

Stanford's HAI, with Li at its helm, designed this immersive event as an educational platform. Its objective: to equip legislative aides and decision-makers with a deep understanding of AI's transformative potential and its inherent challenges, particularly as they grapple with framing policies around an evolving and highly potent technology. The popularity of this boot camp is evident. Applications surged by 40% from 2022, resulting in a mere 28 coveted spots. Notable attendees comprised aides to Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), in addition to specialists affiliated with House and Senate committees overseeing commerce, foreign relations, strategic trade partnerships with China, among others.

While Stanford initiated this boot camp in 2014, emphasizing cybersecurity, the curriculum has since evolved. Reflecting the rapid developments in the tech world, last year the program shifted its sole focus to AI. Participants delved into AI's transformative potential in sectors like education and healthcare, the emerging challenge of deepfakes and even participated in a simulated crisis scenario where they employed AI in managing a national security concern in Taiwan.

Related Article: Netflix's $900K Artificial Intelligence Job Sparks Hollywood Ire

Tweet of the Week: Zuckerberg vs. Musk: From Tech Titans to Cage Match Contenders

The contention between tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk escalated recently, leading to some rather unusual challenges including a proposed cage match and jests about "literal" competitions of masculinity. On Tuesday, Zuckerberg fueled the fire by sharing an Instagram photo of himself, shirtless, alongside MMA champions Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski.

It certainly didn’t help ease the tension when Meta CEO Zuckerberg released Threads, a new app in July, dubbed a potential "Twitter killer."

Zuckerberg, whose last post to his official Twitter account was in 2012 — suddenly posted this just last month.

According to Google’s generative AI, “the meme with two Spider-Men pointing at each other is often used to make fun of two similar people or things, or to point out a comical similarity.”

Hmmm...not much of an insult...but ok.

Musk seemingly fired back with a jab against Zuck’s Instagram. “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram,” he tweeted.

The rather tame “war” escalated with talk of a cage match. Zuckerberg claimed he was ready, but Musk was a no show. Then, just yesterday, through his official X account, a response from Musk.

Fight Recap:



I joked on X about fighting Zuck



Zuck then said “SEND ME LOCATION”



Italy graciously offered a Colosseum



Zuck declined



I suggested his home as “safe space”



Tragically, he was ahem “traveling”



Is there anywhere he will fight?



https://t.co/gpcRLW49fv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 15, 2023

AI Video of the Week: How is AI Transforming Advertising?

Daniel Hulme serves as the Global Chief AI Officer for the global communications conglomerate, WPP. This week, Shibani Gharat sat down with him to discuss the influence of AI on advertising, humanity and the 2024 elections.