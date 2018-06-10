Have you been heads down last week? Same. In case you weren’t able to visit CMSWire this week, I’ve compiled the top articles, events and resources all for you!
Marketers: there are 25 free WordPress plugins you should be using. Make sure to learn more in the first article, below. All businesses: customer experience is so very important. Don’t believe me? Our second most read article of the week mentioned U.S. businesses lost $1.7 trillion last year due to customers switching to competitors with better customer experience. Oops.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- 25 Free WordPress Marketing Plugins You Should Be Using
By Kaya Ismail | Jun 4, 2018
Insights from Neil Patel, Hubspot and Smart Insights.
- Customer Journey Mapping: Navigating a Course to Better Customer Relations
By Jill Grozalsky | Jun 4, 2018
Holy guacamole! According to this article, U.S. businesses lost nearly $1.7 trillion in 2017 due to bad customer experiences! That’s huge! Get your CX in order, people, and it all starts with customer journey mapping.
- 8 Changes Chatbots Will Bring to the Workplace
By Leslie Swanson | Jun 6, 2018
The only coworker that doesn't get *cough cough* sick or take vacations.
- Accelerate Workplace Transformation: From Chatbots to Intelligent Agents
By Jacques Pavlenyi | Jun 5, 2018
Do you know where chatbots end and intelligent assistants begin? This article breaks down the differences between the two.
- The 6 Blind Men and the Digital Workplace
By Oscar Berg | Jun 6, 2018
Tunnel vision is bad for business.
- Building a Culture That Attracts Generation Z
By Erika Morphy | Jun 5, 2018
Play show vs. tell with the first generation to grow up with our modern, social technology as a norm.
- For a Better User Experience, Forget Alexa, Use Occam’s Razor
By Deb Miller | Jun 5, 2018
Why overcomplicate things? Often the simplest path to a solution is usually the best.
- How to Build an Alexa Skill in 5 Minutes
By Kaya Ismail | Jun 6, 2018
Let’s take a look at Alexa’s blueprints: ready, set, build!
- A Strategy for Intranet Success, From Day One to Day 1,000
By Katherine Evans | Jun 4, 2018
“Gone are the days of outdated employee directories, a smattering of largely irrelevant content and the occasional update on building maintenance or holidays.”
- How to Create a B2B Prioritized Sales List Using SEO
By Petr Passinger | Jun 6, 2018
Bet you never thought of using your SEO tool for this!
