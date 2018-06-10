PHOTO: Alexander Lyubavin

Have you been heads down last week? Same. In case you weren’t able to visit CMSWire this week, I’ve compiled the top articles, events and resources all for you!

Marketers: there are 25 free WordPress plugins you should be using. Make sure to learn more in the first article, below. All businesses: customer experience is so very important. Don’t believe me? Our second most read article of the week mentioned U.S. businesses lost $1.7 trillion last year due to customers switching to competitors with better customer experience. Oops.

Quick, give me the headlines:

Featured Events

Top Resources