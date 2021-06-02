PHOTO: Shutterstock

In recognition of its upcoming first birthday, mmhmm has a launched preview of several new features and mused upon the last year in a recent blog post:

"We’ve helped entrepreneurs shift to video and flourish with more engaging presentations. We’ve given teachers a stage that allows every student to take a seat in the front row. We’ve provided employees the power to use asynchronous interactive recordings to kill unproductive meetings. We made quick-draw GIPHY jokes possible, just because we could."

What is Mmhmm?

In 2020, All Turtles, a mission-driven product studio launched mmhmm. It’s nearly impossible to guess what kind of product could be named “Mmhmm” but the explanation is pretty straightforward: “Mmhmm makes video calls less boring,” according to the website. That answers the question of “what?” and leads us to the next question: How? While mmhmm is a video product, it’s not a collaboration tool — it’s designed for enhanced communication. It’s sole purpose is to make presentations stand out with custom effects, backgrounds, and animations.

And now that its a year older, and (presumably) a year wiser, mmhmm is ready for another breakthrough with mmhmm Chunky 2.0, their blog post explains:

“In our latest update, mmhmm 2.0 Chunky divides your video into “chunks,” expanding your recording capability within those chunks so you don’t have to do a continuous long take. Each moment can be designed, streamlined, and performed to your exact standards so that you can present the ideal performance every single time.”

The mmhmm Chunky 2.0 update boasts the following features: