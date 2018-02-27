PHOTO: Franck Veschi

When Boston Dynamics' robot dog opened a door you'd think the world had ended. AlphaGo handily defeated the number one ranked Go player in the world, Ke Jie. California will now allow self-driving cars on the roads without a human present.

As impressive as all these feats of artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are, their implications for the workplace are unclear. And while the hype around AI grows, we are still a long way off from artificial intelligence as you might imagine it, according to MIT Sloan School of Management professor Erik Brynjolffson.

The Questions

We cover a lot of ground in our Tweet Jams, but these questions will guide our discussion:

How can businesses separate out the hype from the promise of AI in the workplace? What areas in the workplace do you see AI/ML currently having the biggest impact and where will it in the future? What foundational work do businesses need to complete before introducing "intelligent" technology? What specific problems do you think chatbots can solve for employees? Where do they fall short? Will AI's introduction to the workplace help or hurt employees and their job prospects? Why do you feel one way or the other? What is a realistic timeline to achieving an "intelligent workplace?"

The Participants

We encourage everyone to join in the conversation, but the following practitioners will be on hand to keep the conversation flowing:

Carrie Basham Young, Principal and CEO at Talk Social to Me — @carrieyoung

Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research — @dhinchcliffe

Laurence Hart, Director at TeraThink — @piewords

Martyn Perks, Head of Customer Insight at BrightStarr — @martynperks

We hope to see you there!