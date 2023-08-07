ABBYY today announced the appointment of Chip VonBurg to Chief Customer Officer (CCO), reinforcing ABBYY’s commitment to helping its customers achieve their intelligent automation goals faster. VonBurg is a veteran leading impactful customer-success initiatives and, as a member of the executive management team, will focus on ensuring its customers worldwide leverage ABBYY intelligent document processing (IDP) and process intelligence solutions to put their information to work and transform their data into more intelligent actionable outcomes.

“Customer excellence is at the heart of ABBYY’s ethos,” said Ulf Persson, CEO at ABBYY. “Everything we do is centered around our clients’ continued growth in their intelligent automation journeys. Chip’s extensive background, leadership skills, and deep knowledge in AI, machine learning and the systems driving enterprise organizations coupled with an understanding of customers’ business drivers make him a perfect fit for leading this strategy.”

VonBurg has been in the automation industry for more than 20 years and has previously served as VP of Customer Success and Director of Professional Services at ABBYY. He understands the common challenges and needs customers have through his vast experience and profound comprehension of related technologies such as business process management, search, natural language processing and machine learning.

“Our customers’ success is our success,” said VonBurg, pictured below. “My goal is to always exceed client expectations by delivering maximum value from our solutions to transform their business. As global leaders in intelligent document processing and process mining, ABBYY has a strong commitment to serving organizations’ most pressing needs so they can focus on what matters most. It’s not just about delivering a great product, but rather maximizing the impact our innovative solutions have on clients’ future success and providing both continued support and new opportunities for growth.”

