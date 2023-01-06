CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Acquia Launches Enhancements to Market-Leading Customer Data Platform

January 6, 2023
Customer Experience
Acquia, the open digital experience company, today introduced enhancements to its customer data platform (CDP) that deepen support for enterprise marketing teams. The new capabilities expand the ways marketers and data scientists can work with information managed by Acquia CDP and strengthen the product’s central role in composable customer data strategies. Acquia CDP is a part of Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP), the industry’s only open platform for bringing together content and data to create world-class digital customer experiences.

Acquia CDP now includes the following: 

  • Unified data layer: Powered by Snowflake, Acquia’s unified data layer allows for centralized storage of customer data. Acquia CDP and other martech products no longer need to pass data back and forth to keep information such as customers lists in sync. This lowers costs associated with the system, helps ensure better data quality, and can increase system performance.
  • Direct SQL access: Data scientists can directly access analytics, insights, and data in Acquia CDP. This capability, which is unique among major CDP vendors, allows data scientists to run data models directly on Acquia CDP. Other products require users to download data and move it to other systems, introducing inefficiencies and other obstacles to understanding customer data.
  • Integration with Acquia DAM: Acquia CDP can integrate with every product information management system, including Acquia PIM. Now it also integrates with the company’s digital asset management (DAM) system, allowing customers to seamlessly use existing marketing content, product information, and marketing strategies across both platforms.

“A key tenet of any composable digital experience strategy is ability to work with data across systems,” said Jim Idelson, VP of Product, Acquia CDP. “We look for every opportunity to expand integrations between Acquia CDP and other martech systems, and to make it easy for organizations to make full use of their data, while respecting the privacy and preferences of their own customers. In 2023, you’ll see additional enhancements from Acquia designed to support customer self-service and broader integrations.”

Learn more:

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that leverage their content and data assets to engage customers personally and at scale, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

