Adaptavist Acquires Software and Consulting Experts venITure

This acquisition marks Adaptavist’s expansion in Germany and Europe, and cements its leadership position as a leading global Atlassian solution partner.

Adaptavist, the leader in digital transformation, has acquired German-based software consultancy venITure. As a fast-growing Atlassian enterprise solution and work management partner in the DACH region, venITure provides a full range of Atlassian solutions including cloud migration, agile at scale, work management and ITSM that help clients accelerate their transformation journey while building a lasting framework to support modern work.

Adaptavist and venITure share a customer-centric, people-first approach to business that focuses on transforming businesses to fuel growth, increase revenue and create long-term value. Both companies have a proven track record of delivering outstanding technical, engineering and consulting services, which includes creating some of the world’s best-selling, top-rated apps in the Atlassian Marketplace like ScriptRunner for Jira by Adaptavist. venITure have also won the Atlassian Partner of the Year Award three times in a row. And both are dedicated to expanding the Atlassian market as key partners, especially in Germany.

“venITure is an important, strategic addition to Adaptavist and our parent company, The Adaptavist Group. They complement our existing service offerings and support our mission to help customers not only transform their businesses but discover unique opportunities and advantages in a climate of constant change,” said Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist. “Together, we will provide an unmatched level of expertise and scale that will allow us to better support the dynamic German market and organisations of all sizes as a trusted partner.”

Enterprise transformation continues to represent a huge market opportunity for software providers. A recent survey from research giant Gartner, revealed that while many companies see digital transformation as a top business priority, 94% of EMEA organizations still struggle with developing a vision for digital change. Fuelled by the need for improved communication and collaboration, accelerated product development, better ROI, and reduced costs, the global digital transformation market is projected to reach $594 USD billion by the end of this year, according to MarketsandMarkets analysis.

“Joining Adaptavist gives venITure the ability to further our growth and even better serve our customers by taking advantage of greater market opportunities. We will now have access to the full depth and breadth of tools, services and partners in Adaptavist’s portfolio which will support the expansion of our expertise in cloud migration, agile at scale, work management and ITSM. This acquisition is a win for our people and for our customers. We’re looking forward to working with our new Adaptavist family and delivering innovation to businesses that want the best software and digital transformation support in the world,” said Samsoor Hemat, Group CEO at venITure.

“The key to our success at Atlassian has been in the development of a truly world-class ecosystem and the belief that no one company can do it all – and both Adaptavist and venITure are important partners in that mission,” said Cameron Deatsch, Chief Revenue Officer at Atlassian. “We’re excited to see two such successful and influential Atlassian solution providers come together to blend their skills and scale to help more customers experience success moving to the cloud, increasing productivity, managing strategic goals and outcomes, and transforming the way work gets done. Atlassian is on a journey to continue our growth trajectory, develop new opportunities for the industry and our customers, and a path to reach $10B in annual revenue – and its partners like Adaptavist and veniTure that will help us get there.”

The companies will begin working together immediately to deliver agile at scale across EMEA, align ITSM capabilities, provide work management solutions and help large enterprise customers realise the company-changing benefits of moving to the cloud. venITure will continue to operate in Germany, Turkey, Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina and the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of Samsoor Hemat, who will also join the Adaptavist management team. The terms of this agreement will not be disclosed. For more information, visit https://veniture.net/en/ and https://adaptavist.com.

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, helping organisations boost agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 750 employees globally, with a 18,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist supports customers with applications, consultancy, agile implementation, app integration, training, managed services, and licensing solutions – through strong partnerships with Atlassian (a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner and a Platinum Marketplace Partner) as well as partnerships with Slack, Monday.com, AWS, GitLab, Aha!, Temporall and more. The company has been awarded the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

