Brightloom Helps Restaurants Find New, More Effective Ways to Engage Customers in the Face of Uncertainty

Brightloom today announced a series of strategic partnerships, integrations, and product updates to its Customer Growth Platform (CGP) to continue providing customer intelligence and personalized recommendations to unlock data-driven marketing for restaurants of all sizes. In addition to strong traction with existing customers Ruby Tuesday and El Pollo Loco, Brightloom onboarded new customers including Honeybrains and R&R BBQ, and introduced new partnerships with Lunchbox.io and Utiliti.

With the holiday season accounting for an average of 20% of restaurants’ annual sales, Q4 is a critical period for restaurants to attract and retain customers. The stakes are even higher this year as the latest Consumer Price Index reported an 8.6% increase in dining out costs compared to last year.

“Now more than ever, restaurant operators must make every customer interaction count,” said Kellie Zimmerman, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Brightloom. “Every brand we speak with is looking to supercharge their existing martech stack. From our foundational SmartSegments to navigating the new frontier of Web3, the Brightloom team is laser focused on forging strategic partnerships and scaling the CGP platform to help restaurants acquire, engage, and retain their customers more efficiently and effectively.”

Since Brightloom unveiled the CGP in early 2021, the platform has helped brands leverage their customer data to offer personalized recommendations. With Brightloom, restaurants of all sizes saw an average revenue per customer lift of 65% and an average 90-day customer reactivation lift of 50%. As the company continues to innovate and help evolve leading-brands’ marketing strategies, Brightloom has implemented a series of product updates to the platform including:

Insights Navigator functions as a homepage and helps users connect the dots between analytics and customer engagement, summarizes the health of the customer base, identifies opportunities, and recommends specific actions to address the opportunities.

functions as a homepage and helps users connect the dots between analytics and customer engagement, summarizes the health of the customer base, identifies opportunities, and recommends specific actions to address the opportunities. Data Health Report assesses the quality of a brand’s existing first-party data, to help inform which marketing strategies are currently available to them, as well as suggesting remedies to improve the health of their data going forward. It answers questions such as is the data being collected correctly? Is it complete? Are my customers reachable? How is third-party delivery impacting my customer data?

assesses the quality of a brand’s existing first-party data, to help inform which marketing strategies are currently available to them, as well as suggesting remedies to improve the health of their data going forward. It answers questions such as is the data being collected correctly? Is it complete? Are my customers reachable? How is third-party delivery impacting my customer data? Customer Profile Dashboard helps users better understand the behavioral differences between different customer segments. For example, the behaviors and actions that set their most loyal customer apart from other customers, so they can design incentives to encourage those specific behaviors in others.

In an effort to help restaurants improve the efficacy of their existing digital ecosystems, in 2022, Brightloom has implemented new partnerships and integrations to best serve their customers no matter the systems they are using. Key highlights include:

The Lunchbox-Brightloom integration and partnership combines Lunchbox’s online ordering and customer engagement system with Brightloom’s customer intelligence and personalization solutions to create an end-to-end solution for restaurant brands looking to grow and retain their customer base.

combines Lunchbox’s online ordering and customer engagement system with Brightloom’s customer intelligence and personalization solutions to create an end-to-end solution for restaurant brands looking to grow and retain their customer base. New integrations with Square , point-of-sale and marketing platform, and Snowflake , data warehouse, provide self-serve, no-code ways for Brightloom customers to manage how the CGP ingests their customer, order, and payment data, as well as how they can then push their personalized recommendations to different marketing platforms.

with , point-of-sale and marketing platform, and , data warehouse, provide self-serve, no-code ways for Brightloom customers to manage how the CGP ingests their customer, order, and payment data, as well as how they can then push their personalized recommendations to different marketing platforms. Partnership with Utiliti, a Web3 developer platform, to provide next-generation customer engagement strategies by leveraging emerging technologies.

This announcement follows Brightloom’s recent reveal of its Web3 Advisory Services, an offering targeted to consumer brands that want to modernize their customer relationships and experiment with emerging technologies. This service was first utilized by the fast-casual Asian restaurant chain, Wow Bao, when launching its NFT-based membership pass and club.

About Brightloom

Brightloom helps create meaningful relationships between people and the brands they love. Through the combination of its first-of-its-kind Customer Growth Platform and strategic marketing and Web3 Advisory Services, Brightloom provides consumer brands of all sizes with a data-driven customer intelligence solution to tell them what to do next in order to maximize their customers’ future spend. Brightloom’s technology is built around customer transaction data and powered by measurement and predictive modeling to deliver repeatable results that foster more loyal and profitable customer relationships. Brightloom is headquartered in Seattle, WA. To learn more, visit https://www.brightloom.com.

