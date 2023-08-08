The rapidly expanding cannabinoid market is set to welcome its latest and possibly most transformative entry to date. Coming this September 1, CBDshopdirect.com will be unveiled as the most extensive and meticulously curated direct-to-consumer website for CBD products, focusing on naturally produced non-psychoactive cannabinoids such as CBD, CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA, THCA, and more.



Spearheaded by industry titan, Celeste Miranda, this platform promises an unmatched quality assurance process, ensuring that every product is thoroughly vetted, tested, and handpicked for the discerning consumer. What truly sets CBDshopdirect.com apart from the competition is its innovative shipping protocols, wherein products are dispatched directly by the manufacturers. This ensures not only faster delivery but also minimizes the chances of product tampering or degradation, guaranteeing optimal freshness and efficacy.



Ms. Miranda, with an impressive tenure of 18 years in the industry, is no stranger to breaking new grounds. Her prior achievements include serving as the Publisher of renowned magazines like Terpenes and Testing, Extraction Magazine, CBD Health and Wellness, as well as producing flagship events such as The CBD Expo and the Delta 8 Conference and Expo. Her profound expertise and vision for the cannabinoid domain are the driving forces behind CBDshopdirect.com.



In addition to being a marketplace, the platform also aims to be a fountainhead of information on the latest advancements in the cannabinoid realm. This holistic approach makes it a one-stop solution for both consumers looking to purchase the best CBD products and enthusiasts seeking to educate themselves on the latest in the world of cannabinoids.



Celeste Miranda, CEO and Co-Founder of CBD Shop Direct, commented on the upcoming launch, saying, "With CBDshopdirect.com, our mission is not just to provide top-tier CBD products but also to enlighten and educate. The market is brimming with potential, but it’s crucial for consumers to have a trustworthy platform that stands for both quality and knowledge. As the only trusted one-stop-shop featuring a variety of naturally produced non-psychoactive cannabinoids known for their mood enhancement properties, we are setting a new standard for the industry. I'm thrilled to guide this venture and bring such a unique offering to the community."



CBD enthusiasts, professionals, and curious consumers alike are encouraged to mark their calendars for September 1st and experience firsthand the dedication, expertise, and quality that CBDshopdirect.com brings to the table.