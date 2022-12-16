CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Cinder Raises $14M

December 16, 2022
Digital Experience

Cinder, a Washington, DC-based provider of a safety operations platform, raised $14 million in Seed and Series A funding.

The round was led by Accel and Y Combinator.

The company intends to use the funds to scale operations and expand its business reach.

Led by CEO Glen Wise, Cinder provides Trust and Safety teams with a unified platform to enable organizations combat Internet abuse at scale. Its integrated platform manages an organization’s entire Trust and Safety operations, including policy setting, case and investigation management, moderation and reviews, risk monitoring and compliance, and more—all within a single platform. The system centralizes data, context, and intelligence related to any type of abuse scenario, and streamlines investigation workflows to facilitate resolution.

Cinder was developed by former US Government, Palantir, and Meta Trust and Safety experts, Glen Wise (CEO), Phil Brennan (COO), Brian Fishman (Head of Business Development), and Declan Cummings (Head of Engineering).

