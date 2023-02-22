New data released by Matter Communications – a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative to tell clients’ unique stories and drive business results – reveals consumers are making purchase decisions based on influencer content. The data shows 81% of respondents have either researched, purchased or considered purchasing a product or service after seeing friends, family or influencers post about it.

Matter surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers to uncover how social media consumption, influencer perceptions and purchasing habits have evolved in the past year.

Consumers Want Real

69% of respondents are likely to trust a friend, family member or influencer recommendation over information coming directly from a brand. Consumers want authenticity from the influencers they follow, gravitating toward those that create relatable, original content or provide credible expertise.

The types of influencer personalities consumers find most appealing when deciding to follow on social media are:

Relatable personalities (61%)

Expert personalities (43%)

Just-for-fun personalities (32%)

Aspirational personalities (28%)

Only 11% of consumers prefer celebrity influencers – a notable reduction from Matter’s 2020 Influencer Survey (17-22%). And when asked what the most important attribute was when learning about a company, product or brand, consumers’ top choice was authenticity (39%).

“Collaborating with the right influencers is the difference between a good campaign and a great campaign,” said Mandy Mladenoff, President of Matter. “Combining AI and data-driven technology with the deep experience of our influencer team, we can quickly identify and build real relationships with the influencers who most genuinely capture clients’ core campaign needs.”

Edutainment Content Is on the Rise

Consumers’ favorite types of influencer content to engage with are:

How-to content, such as recipes, tutorials or step-by-step instructions (42%)

Stories with short bits of information with video and/or photos (35%)

Photo- or image-based posts with information in captions (33%)

Additionally, YouTube was respondents’ number one choice (36%) when asked what platform they find the most authentic/beneficial content from influencers.

Consumers Hunger for Food, Wellness and Beauty Content

Consumers are both most interested in seeing and most likely to act on (purchase, research, spread the word or consider) influencer content about:

Food and beverage (59%/52%)

Health and wellness (43%/38%)

Beauty and personal care (42%/36%)

In comparison to the 2020 influencer survey results, the new research shows that while food and beverage and health and wellness remain the most popular influencer content categories, beauty and personal care replaced personal technology for the number three spot.

Additionally, 63% of consumers have noticed an increase in sponsored content from influencers on social media in the past year.

“With more sponsored content hitting consumers’ social feeds and a transition of consumers now seeking real value from the influencers they follow, it’s important for brands to share content in a way that resonates, feels authentic and maps to the type of content consumers prefer – quick, snackable information that lets your audience walk away with new tips or knowledge,” continued Mladenoff.

