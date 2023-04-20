70% of B2B buyers will increase their online purchasing of goods and services in 2023, based on a detailed survey and results from the two premier ecommerce research organizations: Digital Commerce 360 and Forrester Research.



This survey reveals exclusive insights on the challenges, issues and opportunities that are top of mind with today’s digital first business buyer.



The data and trends will be jointly presented by knowledgeable researchers Paul Demery, B2B ecommerce editor at Digital Commerce 360 and Joe Cicman, senior analyst at Forrester Research, at the highly anticipated 2023 EnvisionB2B Conference & Exhibition, held June 20-22 in Chicago.



Join us at EnvisionB2B to get an exclusive first look at the survey results and hear the analysis straight from the experts:



“Our detailed survey and analysis of the results looks at why B2B buyers are demanding a better digital user experience, what they want that experience to be and if B2B sellers are rising to the occasion.” - Mark Brohan, SVP of B2B and Market Research



“Brand manufacturers win buyers with great content. Our joint research indicates the top choice for business buying in 2023 is the brand manufacturer’s own site (57%), beating-out Amazon Business at 43%. Why? Both a surprise and a delight, 85% of buyers tell us that the best source for product information is the brand manufacturer’s own site.” - Joe Cicman, Senior Analyst at Forrester Research



Session: Give the Digital Buyer What They Want—Now

Wed, June 21, 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM CT

Online B2B buyers want tools and ecommerce features and websites to help them do their jobs faster, easier, and more efficiently. But what specifically do B2B buyers want from online sellers and why?



Key Takeaway: Get expert advice on how to get the most from today’s digital technology market and give your buyers what they really want.





About Digital Commerce 360 Research

Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including reports, surveys, raw data pulls and more—to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers to meet their goals.

About Forrester Research

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients.

