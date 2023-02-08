G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, today announced the winners of its annual Best Software Awards. Determined by G2’s proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data, hundreds of software companies and products have been named across 30 different “Best of” lists.

The awards recognize the top 100 global software companies and top 100 global software products, while more tailored lists — like those for specific regions and personas — spotlight a smaller set of 50 winners. New this year, three regional lists have been included, ranking the best software companies in the UK, France, and Germany. A new persona-based list was also added for best products for professionals in customer service.

“While there are hundreds of winners named to our Best Software Awards, it’s worth noting that there are well over 100,000 companies and products listed on G2,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Software buyers know they can rely on these awards to inform their purchasing decisions for the year ahead – having confidence in our scoring methodology, driven by the latest verified customer reviews.”

According to this year’s awards, the top 10 ranked best software products are:

Additionally, the top 10 global software companies are:

To be considered for G2's 2023 Best Software Awards, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

Dig into all 30 Best Software Awards lists for 2023 and read more about G2's scoring methodology.

