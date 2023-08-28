Timpi unveils Wilson, a revolutionary conversational AI. Prioritizing privacy, diversity & real-time insights. A new era in AI communication begins.
Wilson is an alternative to ChatGPT, a democratized version run by our community.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Timpi, a leading pioneer in the field of decentralised data is proud to announce the launch of Wilson, a breakthrough AI tool that signifies a new chapter in the domain of conversational AI. With its emphasis on privacy, diversity, and user empowerment, Wilson utilizes the power of Timpi’s proprietary web scale data index to offer dynamic, real-time responses that are both informative and engaging.
— Joerg, Co-Founder of Timpi
One of the key advantages of Wilson is its ability to provide users with up-to-date information, drawing from Timpi’s vast web scale data index. By utilizing this wealth of information, Wilson ensures that users engage with AI in an informed manner, offering insights into current events, trends, and emerging topics. In a groundbreaking move, Wilson is also being incorporated into Timpi's search engine results, ensuring a seamless integration of conversational AI into the user search experience.
Beyond this, Wilson has the unique ability to learn about businesses, further enhancing the user experience. By analyzing a firm's online presence, from its website to product documentation, Wilson equips itself to engage in meaningful and precise conversations. This advanced capability streamlines the customer support experience, with Wilson effectively addressing queries and providing relevant insights.
Wilson made its mark in New Zealand with a prominent appearance on Threenow's Newshub at 6 pm. During the segment, Joerg, Co-Founder of Timpi, highlighted the key differentiating factor of Wilson, stating, “Wilson is an alternative to ChatGPT, a democratized version run by our community.”
One standout feature of Wilson’s design is its customizable responses, allowing users to modify parameters to adjust the tone and relevance of the AI's replies. This customization empowers users to tailor their interactions with Wilson to their individual needs. Future enhancements will include the ability to adjust the politeness or intensity of replies, offering even greater versatility in user interactions.
Wilson was piloted on Fastchat’s LLM model from LMSYS to demonstrate Timpi’s decentralised capabilities, Timpi continues to develop its own LLM models that are fully integrated with its own web-scale index.
Looking ahead, Timpi envisions Wilson accommodating a variety of communication styles, recognizing the diversity of user preferences. Timpi is even exploring the possibility of allowing users to rename Wilson, further emphasizing personalization in AI interactions.
About Timpi:
Timpi, headquartered in New Zealand, is dedicated to creating decentralised data solutions. With a strong emphasis on privacy, diversity, and real-time responsiveness, Timpi’s current services range from Conversational AI to their privacy-centric and unbiased search engine. Timpi continues to be at the forefront of decentralised innovation, providing cutting-edge solutions for a global user base.
