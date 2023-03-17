According to the latest research study, the demand of “Low Code Development Platforms Market accounted for US$ 16.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 160.90 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 26.0%”



Low code development platform is the development of applications and software by the means of graphical user interface (GUI) rather than conventional process of computer programming. The platforms are mainly based on creation and development of business processes, a user interfaces like web applications and database platforms. The low code development requires low or no coding techniques, which eventually reduces the time and cost for the development of the platform, which become advantageous to the business processes. It is a type of visual software development environments that allow enterprise and people to drag and drop application components, connect them together and create mobile or web apps. Before choosing platform, you have to check beyond the development speed and make sure that the platform employs standard technology and meets all other necessary operational requirements such as security, scalability, visual modeling etc.



Key Highlights:



In March 2019, Appian announced the next release of its low code platform, making it easier than ever to build powerful enterprise applications up to 20x faster. The new version accelerates development and expands low-code/no-code platform capabilities in a number of key areas, including integration, robotic process automation (RPA), interface design, enterprise mobility, and customer engagement.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By component - the global low code development platform market is segmented into solution and services.

- the global low code development platform market is segmented into solution and services. By application type - the global low code development platform market is categorized into web based and mobile.

- the global low code development platform market is categorized into web based and mobile. By deployment model - the global low code development platform market is segmented into cloud and on premises.

- the global low code development platform market is segmented into cloud and on premises. By organization size - the global low code development platform market is segmented into small and medium, and large enterprises.

- the global low code development platform market is segmented into small and medium, and large enterprises. By vertical - the global low code development platform market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, government, healthcare and life sciences, education, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, telecom and it, energy and utilities, and others.

- the global low code development platform market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, government, healthcare and life sciences, education, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, telecom and it, energy and utilities, and others. By region - North America is estimated to account highest revenue share in global low code development platform over the forecast period, owing to the presence of large number of low code development platform providers in this region.

Market Dynamics:

Companies carry out the development of applications by using low code development platforms without huge investment in hiring development teams results in gaining popularity of platforms, which in turn drives the growth of the low code development platform market. In addition, enterprises and organizations worldwide are adopting the low code development platforms as the platform allows the business to integrate with the IT infrastructure, which results in increasing the adoption of technological changes. It also leads to the growth of the global low code development platform market. Further, increasing focus of application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals to develop customer-centric applications and for the ease of development of web and mobile apps are pushing organizations to use the low-code development platform solution, which in turn propels the growth of the global low code development platform market. Low code development platform has the ability to build more applications in less time which causes the reduction of costs and decreasing the need for more developers, which reduces hiring costs. This reduced cost supports the growth of the global low code development platform market.



However, some challenges such as customization and platform-related shortcomings are expected to restraint the growth of the low code development platform market over forecast period.



Regional Analysis:

For detailed understanding of market dynamics, the global low code development platform market is analyzed across key regions viz North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the global low code development platform market. North America is expected to register highest revenue share in global low code development platform over the forecast period, due to the presence of large number of low code development platform providers in this region. Europe is also expected to grow over forecast period owing to the rising customer application demand. Asia Pacific expected to witness substantial growth owing to increasing investment in IT solutions and enhanced demand for mobile based-apps. In addition, the demand for low code development platform market is increasing in countries such as India, Japan, and China which results into offering immense growth opportunities in Asia Pacific region.

Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Component, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends Solution Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Services Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Professional Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Managed Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Application Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends Web Based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Mobile Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 IOS Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Android Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Windows Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Deployment Model, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends Cloud Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 On Premises Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Organization Size, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends Small and Medium Enterprises Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Large Enterprises Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Vertical, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Government Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Healthcare and Life Sciences Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Education Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Media and Entertainment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Retail and Ecommerce Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Manufacturing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Telecom and IT Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Energy and Utilities Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Competitive Landscape:

Bizagi Appian Corp.

Appian

K2 Solution Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Caspio

MatsSoft Inc.

AgilePoint

Mendix

ServiceNow

OutSystems.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.



