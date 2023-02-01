Lytics, a next generation customer data platform (CDP), today announces the launch of a new clean room solution powered by Google's BigQuery and BigQuery’s Analytics Hub.



With ever-changing and increasingly strict regulations regarding data privacy, organizations that need to share data with business partners need to be able to do so in a way that avoids duplicating and moving data, and that allows for only certain data elements to be shared. In clean rooms, partners can match lists, share contacts, augment profiles, and run joint campaigns, or multi-brand organizations can share and activate data across their enterprise, while protecting PII.



Lytics is leveraging BigQuery to launch its clean room solution, a secure data sharing and enrichment offering from Lytics, running on Google Cloud, for advertisers and media brands. The integration with BigQuery makes Lytics an ideal application to simplify and unlock data sharing by unifying and coalescing datasets that helps businesses to build or expand existing BigQuery data warehouses.



“With Google Analytics Hub, Lytics is able to provide capabilities that improve data management needs on behalf of organizations focusing on getting maximum value out of data,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics. “Lytics Clean Room solution can decrease the time to value in complex data sharing scenarios where partnership collaboration is safe and secure and cross brand activation can be done in hours.”



With Lytics Clean Room solution customers can securely share data hosted on Google Cloud’s BigQuery and unify first-party datasets into customer profiles. The highly scalable and secure solution provides tighter control of mission critical data for faster activation. It can also be leveraged to comply with stringent privacy constraints, industry compliance standards and newer regulations.



Read more about this offering or get in touch with our team.



