MACH Alliance, the not-for-profit industry body that advocates for open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystems, has announced the launch of its Women in MACH mentorship program.

A unique MACH Alliance member benefit, mentorship is one of three core pillars in 2023 for the Women in MACH movement, which has become an integral part of the MACH Alliance’s roadmap. The program was debuted at the recent MACH TWO event in Amsterdam where more than 100 people signed up while still on-site, showing the community’s appetite to promote change and increase diversity and inclusion.

Mentor/mentee matching will be 1-1 and will span the following six topic areas:

Sales/Marketing

Career development

Product and R&D related topics

Change Management

Leadership

Team building

“From the very beginning, the MACH Alliance has been committed to encouraging companies across the MACH ecosystem to strive for best-of-breed architectures,” said Jasmin Guthmann, Vice President & Executive Board Member of the MACH Alliance. “Why stop there? We saw a golden opportunity to expand our advocacy mission to nurture the professional growth of women, and the Women in MACH mentorship program is the perfect avenue to do that. Our intent is to grow the Women in MACH mentorship program into an overarching mentorship program for increased diversity, equity and inclusion by early-2024.”

The Alliance has been a champion of mentorship since its founding in 2020 and especially efforts aimed at leveling the playing field for women, which also includes its Women in MACH manifesto for gender equality.

“We’ve said it before and we continue to emphasize that MACH is a modern category, and that calls for an equally modern approach to drive forward a new era in enterprise tech,” said Casper Rasmussen, President, MACH Alliance. “That requires rethinking the faces and voices that are leading the charge. We’ve seen firsthand what tremendous leaders and contributors women are in this space. This mentorship program is just one way we’re working to pave the way for the success of women and other diverse individuals to continue to succeed.”

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.