The new generation of the Mext Metaverse platform offers advanced features for real-time creation of personalized Metaverse spaces. The use of artificial intelligence allows the platform to understand users' preferences and both navigational and preferential behaviors, facilitating matchmaking by connecting them with content, events, people, and communities that align with their interests.



Users can automatically generate 3D spaces without the need for coding, thanks to the No Code functionality. These spaces can then be customized according to users' preferences and equipped with software to organize events, exhibitions, speed networking, and games. The generated spaces are natively compatible with Meta Quest (Oculus) and benefit from a mobile App version.



Artificial intelligence also powers to support interactive features, such as avatar-based virtual assistants that can answer visitor questions and enhance their experience. Guided tours are also available to optimize visitors' journeys.



In addition, Mext’s AI and machine Learning algorithms will foster towards metaverse security and fraud prevention.



The primary goal of the Mext Metaverse platform is to enable users to personalize their Metaverse spaces efficiently and creatively while making them operational and immediately useful.



"Our MetaBuilder technology allows marketers and content creators to generate fully customizable 3D spaces in terms of visuals. The use of artificial intelligence enables enhanced and more efficient interactivity. Our AI innovations also promise to offermost suitablemetaverse optimization and performance We have already filed a patent in this field, and two more patents are pending," said Hanène Maupas, co-founder and CEO of Mext.



It is recommended to visit Mext's official website or contact the company directly for more detailed information on the specific features of the Mext Metaverse platform and the MetaBuilder technology.