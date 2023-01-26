NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), the worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software, today announced its integration of CXone Expert with OpenAI's generative modeling used in ChatGPT. CXone Expert is the industry’s leading cloud native customer service Knowledge Management solution, providing effortless, faster, self-service that delivers accurate answers for resolving customer issues. With this integration, organizations can create CX-rich, human-like conversational consumer experiences without engaging agents.

CXone Expert leverages NICE Enlighten AI models, custom-built for CX, and organization-specific data to create unique conversational AI models. The integration with OpenAI's generative modeling not only ensures that the resulting answers to consumer self-service inquiries are immediate and highly accurate, but that they are also semantically constructed in a human-friendly manner, optimized for consumer understanding. Combining the strengths of CXone Expert, with its easy-to-use content retrieval and conversational search capabilities, and ChatGPT technology, with its revolutionary approach to AI-driven natural language conversations, NICE is ushering in a new era of CX, where consumers are immediately routed to the right answers with no need for transfers or call-backs, while creating exceptional self-service experiences that feel familiarly human.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, highlighted the advantages of this new development, saying, “This ground-breaking integration between CXone Expert and ChatGPT technology is a game changer for CX. By combining NICE’s deep CX-Industry specific Enlighten AI models with the innovative Conversational AI capabilities of OpenAI's generative modeling, we are evolving self-service to its inevitable next level, providing brands with powerful new capabilities to enhance customer experience, create more efficient customer interactions, and boost their brand engagement in a way that feels natural, friendly and human."

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

