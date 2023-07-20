OneNet Global, a leading provider of managed telecom, IT, network, and cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of JDL Technologies and Ecessa Corporation, effective July 1, 2023. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in OneNet Global's growth strategy, fortifying its position in the IT services and solutions market.



JDL Technologies, a CompTIA Trustmark-certified Managed Services Provider (MSP) and Microsoft Gold partner, has been serving small and medium-sized businesses across various industries for over 20 years. With a specialization in designing, deploying, and managing information technology solutions, JDL Technologies has earned a solid reputation for its expertise. The company's nationwide presence, with offices in Florida and Minnesota, allows them to work closely with industry-leading technology partners to deliver and manage best-in-class cybersecurity and productivity solutions for their clients.



Ecessa Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solutions for businesses. Since 2002, Ecessa PowerLink and WANworX controllers have enabled organizations of all sizes to securely and reliably run Internet and cloud-based applications, connect offices worldwide, and distribute traffic among a fabric of multiple, diverse internet links. This ensures business continuity by removing bottlenecks and eliminating network downtime. Ecessa Corporation's capabilities optimize Never Down® performance of business-critical applications, aid in lowering IT costs, and make it easier to provision, maintain, and support business networks and applications.



By acquiring JDL Technologies and Ecessa Corporation, OneNet Global significantly expands its managed services and networking solutions portfolio. The combined expertise and resources of all three companies will enhance OneNet Global's offerings, allowing it to provide tailored solutions that address the specific needs of businesses across industries.



"We are thrilled to welcome JDL Technologies and Ecessa Corporation to the OneNet Global family," said Bob Brunmeier, President and CEO of OneNet Global. "This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and positions us as a leading provider of comprehensive IT solutions to clients worldwide."



"Joining forces with the OneNet Global team will enable JDL Technologies and Ecessa to provide even better service to our clients," said Scott Fluegge, General Manager of JDL Technologies and Ecessa Corporation.



The teams from all three entities will collaborate closely to ensure a seamless transition and leverage their collective expertise to deliver outstanding managed IT services and networking solutions.



About OneNet Global

Established in November 1995 as OneNet USA, OneNet Global is a leading provider of managed telecom, IT, network, and cybersecurity solutions, catering to the communication and productivity needs of businesses. With a focus on delivering best-in-class solutions tailored to specific requirements, OneNet Global offers Managed Services, Cloud Services for IT, Interconnected VoIP, and Internet Services. The company's strong partnerships with industry leaders enable the delivery of cutting-edge solutions to clients worldwide. Learn more at https://www.onenetglobal.com/.