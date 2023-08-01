Pacvue, the industry's first commerce acceleration platform, today announced a new partnership with i2o Retail, a brand enforcement solutions provider that scales 3P listing removal across more than 200 eCommerce marketplaces. The partnership allows brands to incorporate brand protection, as well as additional supply chain insights into their Pacvue ecosystem to optimize growth and performance.

Unauthorized sellers on eCommerce marketplaces are a persistent problem that erodes brand equity, harms the customer experience and negatively impacts pricing and profitability. i2o Retail's Brand Protector™ allows brands and sellers to track, monitor and enforce every reseller on the marketplace, removing unauthorized resellers across more than 200 global marketplaces. By joining forces with Pacvue, these capabilities help improve buy box availability for vendors leading to organic growth, and when incorporated with advertising, also drive improved campaign efficiency.

"Pacvue is an industry leader that prioritizes innovation, efficiency and profitability for sellers and brands. By combining efforts, we can offer brands and sellers a comprehensive tech stack that includes brand protection to help win the buy box, foster organic growth and drive revenue," said Manu Sareen, Founder and CEO of i2o Retail. "This partnership will make a significant impact on our customers' top and bottom lines by reclaiming revenue from unauthorized sellers for starters."

The Pacvue Commerce Acceleration Platform streamlines the fragmented commerce software marketplace by offering brands, sellers and agencies the most comprehensive suite of solutions available, all designed to work together to drive increased efficiency and profitability. Pacvue is focused on enabling brands to fully connect their end-to-end capabilities of managing their omnichannel businesses, and this partnership brings them another step closer.

"To compete effectively and profitably in today's marketplace, brands, sellers and agencies need frictionless solutions that work together to optimize marketplace performance," said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president at Pacvue. "i2o Retail brings exceptional expertise and insight to the industry, making them the ideal partner to complement our solutions."

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the industry's first commerce acceleration platform, integrating operations, retail media and measurement. The advanced platform supports more than $150 billion in GMV, gives businesses goal-driven insights in real-time, and pinpoints the most impactful moves brands can make to lead in their category. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Pacvue helps companies move faster through their commerce journey.

About i2o Retail

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Seattle, i2o Retail was created for a single purpose: to help companies grow their online sales. We've used our software and eCommerce expertise to help hundreds of the world's leading brands do just that. The i2o platform has 2 products: brand protector & growth accelerator which help brands, sellers & agencies maximize their sales on various ecommerce marketplaces.



