As the world becomes increasingly digitized, it’s more important than ever for companies to tell their stories effectively with speed, impact, and reach. That’s why communicate4IMPACT is excited to join Stonehorse Enterprises and Melinda Thomas Creative in launching StoryQuotient (SQ), a new AI prompt that will analyze whether a piece of content is optimized for customer engagement and focus.



As communicate4IMPACT president Douglass Hatcher explains: “every company has a story to tell, but not every company knows how to tell it or understands how well it’s being told. This is where a tool like StoryQuotient (SQ) can be a game-changer.” Hatcher further underscored: “the real potential for StoryQuotient lies in what companies do with their score to move the needle on their content KPIs. StoryQuotient provides companies with a baseline score to help them optimize their content for longer dwell time, lower bounce rates, and improved scroll depth.”



StoryQuotient is designed to analyze whether a piece of customer-facing content is optimized for customer engagement and focus, based on proven storytelling frameworks fed into an AI prompt. communicate4IMPACT created its AI prompt to look for the following elements of good story structure for each client company: 1) context-setting 2) clear cause and effect 3) structural turns in the text that signal a complication or a problem and 4) contextual clues that indicate resolution. The prompt also considers narrative structure, customer focus, emotional resonance, benefits over features, and use of language.



communicate4IMPACT Co-founder Lisa-Marie Hatcher said: “we’re thrilled to be joining this effort with Melinda Thomas of Melinda Thomas Creative and Victor Lee of Stonehorse Enterprises to bring StoryQuotient to fruition and to market.”



To celebrate the launch, interested companies may request a free StoryQuotient ScoreCard at https://www.communicate4impact.com/storyquotient. Additionally, for a limited time, each request may also include a free StoryQuotient Score for one competitor.

The StoryQuotient Team

Douglass Hatcher | Co-founder communicate4IMPACT Prior to co-founding communicate4IMPACT, Douglass led thought leadership and executive communications at Mastercard in Purchase, New York. Before making the move to Mastercard, Douglass spent two decades in Washington, DC, working on Capitol Hill in senior positions in both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. Immediately prior to Mastercard, Douglass was senior advisor and speechwriter for former U.S. Senator Olympia J. Snowe. Douglass also serves as a quarterly guest lecturer on speechwriting and storytelling at Columbia University.

Lisa-Marie Hatcher | Co-founder communicate4IMPACT Lisa-Marie is a longtime expert at crafting persuasive messages in both the private and public sectors. She started her career working for the Comptroller of the Army at the Pentagon and later managed global accounts for American Express and also grew sales for two pharmaceutical companies. After a stint of staying home to raise young twins, she co-founded communicate4IMPACT with her husband, Douglass, in 2017. She has since co-created business storytelling training for solopreneurs to CEOs, bringing a client relationship perspective to communication.

Melinda Thomas | Melinda Thomas Creative Melinda Thomas is a groundbreaking business and marketing strategist. She channels audience attention and emotion like the A-list actress she was before she turned her considerable talents to directing, producing and creating content that enthralls consumers worldwide. Companies that are tired of being ignored hire Melinda to clarify confusing messaging and provide brilliant strategies to transform them from lackluster performers into Broadway blockbusters!

Victor Lee | Stonehorse Enterprises Victor Lee has been a leader in technology and media ever since he studied computer science at Harvard. Armed with JD/MBA degrees from Columbia University, Victor was a technology pioneer on Wall Street and at IBM, PepsiCo, Disney and Time Warner before launching several tech media startups. Victor is the ultimate super-connector - an IBM Futurist calls him "one of the world's foremost networking authorities" - now using his skills in AI on behalf of companies across the globe.



