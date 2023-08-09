With over 30 years of trusted experience, PMG continues to amplify its pledge to client success, equipping companies with comprehensive market insights and strategies tailored to their unique needs in these economically challenging times.



Priority Metrics Group (PMG), a renowned B2B marketing research and consulting firm, announces the expansion of its service portfolio to include B2B market assessment services. This offering is designed to provide invaluable insights to businesses of all sizes and across various sectors, helping them identify and seize growth opportunities in an increasingly competitive global economy.



For over three decades, PMG has established its reputation as a trusted advisor in B2B market research, analysis, and consultation, consistently delivering high-value insights that drive profitable growth for its clients. Recognized for its exceptional ability to gather and process market information, analyze data, and translate these findings into actionable growth initiatives, PMG's market assessment service is ready to further amplify its commitment to client success.



"Given the current economic climate, it is more important than ever for businesses to understand their markets and act strategically," John Barrett, PMG’s President stated. "Our market assessment service is an expansion of our commitment to provide organizations with the insights they need to navigate these challenging times and achieve sustainable growth."



PMG's B2B market assessment services are designed to offer a comprehensive view of the marketplace, investigating factors such as market size, growth projections, profitability threats, the competitive landscape, key customers, and unmet needs, among others.



Using primary and secondary data collection methods, PMG's team of experts will deliver clear, concise, and impactful findings that inform strategic decision-making.



Whether clients require high-level assessments to expedite their speed to market, or more in-depth, multi-phased studies, PMG's approach is flexible and tailored to each client's unique needs. Market assessments may be pursued as a stand-alone project or integrated into broader strategic planning initiatives.



"At PMG, our role goes beyond merely presenting data. We strive to offer clarity of insight and practical, strategic recommendations based on a deep understanding of our clients' industries and their markets. This is what truly sets us apart," Mr. Barrett added.



Businesses interested in learning more about PMG's Market Assessment services are invited to reach out via the company's website or contact their office directly.



Priority Metrics Group is a B2B marketing research and consulting firm based in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Since 1993, PMG has been providing B2B market assessment, research, analysis, and consultation services designed to generate profitable growth for clients. PMG's team of experienced principals are committed to listening, identifying the right issues, and delivering high-value solutions that lead to actionable growth initiatives.

