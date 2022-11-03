About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Press Release

ReadyCloud's ReadyShipper X Shipping Software Gets Major Update

November 3, 2022
Digital Experience

ReadyCloud has announced a major update to its ReadyShipper X shipping software supporting rapid deployment for warehouse automation with new features that are designed to improve the way midmarket e-tailers work.

Fast, accurate shipping plays a significant role in consumer satisfaction, especially over the holidays, when delivery is critical. ReadyShipper X is hybrid-cloud shipping software that can be rapidly deployed to support one or multiple warehouses with advanced shipping logic to automate decision making. 

"ReadyShipper X has advantages over any other system in the industry. Browser-based shipping software is slow, with limited printing and automation capabilities," comments Michael Lazar, an Executive at ReadyCloud.

"ReadyShipper X is powered by the desktop, not a web browser, and shares small bits of data with its online database in ReadyCloud," Lazar explains. "This means that holiday shippers won't be breaking a sweat, with the ability to generate up to three shipping labels per second."

Now with rules-driven filters and tag-based actions, ReadyShipper X can make an existing workforce more efficient as well as power more output from an automated warehouse system. The plot driving the new ReadyShipper X is the ability to deploy and scale up quickly to meet the challenges of the peak season.

"ReadyShipper X delivers big peak season benefits,"Lazar explains. "It expedites shipping; and faster shipping means a savings in human resource costs. It also delivers USPS Priority Mail rates without the costly surcharges!"

The USPS announced this year that there will be a $0.25 - $0.50 holiday surcharge on all outbound packages. ReadyShipper X is not impacted by these USPS surcharges with stable rates throughout the holidays, boasting savings of up to 15% below Commercial Plus Pricing (CPP) on Priority Mail.

"Outperform expectations this holiday season with ReadyShipper X," Lazar concludes. "Ship faster. Ship more accurately. Ship for less!"

New users can start a 14-day free trial by creating a ReadyCloud account. Got questions or want to schedule a demo? Give ReadyCloud a ring at: 877-818-7447.

Or email them at: [email protected].

Learn more here.

About ReadyCloud

ReadyCloud is a Shipping, Returns and Growth Marketing suite helping thousands of retailers achieve greater customer satisfaction through improved processes. Our core philosophy is that an excellent customer experience takes more than quick order fulfillment, customer friendly returns and great communications. It takes them all.

Media contact:
Michael Lazar
[email protected] 
877-818-7447

