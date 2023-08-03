UNIVERSIMM has launched, offering social media users a more personalized experience, in a world where aimless scrolling has become the norm. This social network fosters meaningful engagement that aligns with individual interests. Users have 3 unique channels: interests, topics, and countries - which is a 1st of its kind in social media avoiding the need to predict users' movements giving control back to users. Unlike traditional networks, Universimm caters specifically to user interests, making it easier than ever to discover like-minded individuals and build genuine connections.



Today’s social media landscape is plagued by misinformation, lack of user control, irrelevant ads with algorithms burying 70% of user content. After searching tirelessly for a social network that aligned with his individual interests, Universimm founder Ryan Hamilton realized the need for a platform that goes beyond the surface. Confronted by the glaring lack of such a platform, he decided to build one of his own.



“We wanted to create a space that eradicates the noise and brings people closer together based on their shared passions,” said Ryan. “With Universimm, users can truly immerse themselves in interactions that matter, forging relationships that transcend virtual connections.”



Universimm's crowning feature is its intelligent filtering system allowing users to ensure utmost relevance and specificity. This unparalleled platform becomes an advertiser's dream allowing businesses to reach their exact target audience with highly specific content.



Universimm eliminates the need for the surveillance and tracking that other social networks rely on to serve ads by allowing users to post directly to countries. This allows allows Universimm to target 1.4 billion iPhone users unaffected by Apple's app tracking feature. Universimm empowers its users to explore new frontiers. By combining a focus on user interests with these innovative “countries” feature, Universimm opens up endless possibilities for meaningful connections across the globe.



“I’ve never been more excited about a social network before,” says an early beta tester. “Universimm is truly a game-changer. It brings together people with shared interests in an organic and authentic way. It’s the connection we’ve all been waiting for!”



Universimm is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play. Users worldwide are invited to join the movement and experience the power of connection. For more information, follow Universimm on Instagram.



Download Universimm today and say goodbye to endless scrolling and hello to a personalized user experience. Universimm users can meet awesome souls and be their most authentic selves.



About Universimm

Universimm is the world’s first social network that allows users to post directly to countries avoiding the need to predict user's movements delivering relevant content that caters to each user’s unique interests. Unlike traditional social networks, Universimm offers a differentiated business model that will be highly desirable to business owners and advertisers making it the first social media network of its kind.



